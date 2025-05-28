Guardians quietly reaching breaking point with former top prospect’s strikeout rate

As recently as 2021, Nolan Jones held the top spot in Cleveland’s farm system and ranked no. 36 on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects list. The very next season, Jones would lose his spot, tumbling five spaces down Cleveland’s prospect rankings and falling off the top 100 prospect list altogether. He would make his debut before being traded to the Rockies for Juan Brito after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

In 2023, Jones broke out in Denver, hitting .297 with 20 home runs in 367 at-bats. Unfortunately, it has all been downhill since then. The 2024 season proved cruel to Jones, who suffered with consistent back problems (and an illness) which kept him off the diamond for all but 79 games. He would finish the year hitting .227 with three home runs.

After an injury-riddled down year, the Guardians decided to bring him back, sending Tyler Freeman to Colorado. It seemed like a worthwhile gamble on a budding star coming off an injury-hampered year, but thus far, it hasn’t paid off.

Nolan Jones is dragging the Guardians’ offense down

This season, Jones is performing at his absolute worst, hitting .175/.266/.270 with two home runs. He has only seen 13 at-bats against lefties since he has been unable to adjust to southpaws, something that has plagued him since he was in the minors. But even against righties, he has struggled to hit.

Jones has well above-average power and has demonstrated stunning exit velocities. His problem is rooted in his ability to square the ball or simply make contact to start with. Jones has one of the highest strikeout rates in the game, having done so 41 times in 126 at-bats.

There is a lot to like about Jones’ potential, whether it’s his hard-hit rates, staggering exit velocities, stellar defense, high walk rates or prior success. But the fact remains, he has been a liability for the Guardians and they currently are suffering from his lack of production. If they can get Jones back to his 2023 form, this would significantly boost the Guardians’ playoff viability.