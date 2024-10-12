Guardians radio call of Lane Thomas' Game 5 grand slam will have fans running laps
By Scott Rogust
In the MLB postseason, all it takes is one swing of the bat to alter the direction of a game, and cause a whole stadium to erupt in cheers. That's exactly what the Cleveland Guardians faithful saw on Sunday afternoon.
In a winner-take-all all Game 5 in the ALDS, the Guardians managed to load the bases against Detroit Tigers ace and AL Cy Young Award favorite Tarik Skubal. Tied 1-1 after Skubal hit Guardians star Jose Ramirez with a pitch to walk in a run, outfielder Lane Thomas stepped up to the plate, and only needed to see one pitch. Thomas sent the pitch into the left field stands for a grand slam to give Cleveland a 5-1 lead.
You heard the call from TBS' Brian Anderson, but the Guardians fanbase probably wondered what the call was on local radio.
Listen to Guardians' radio call of Lane Thomas' ALDS Game 5 grand slam
Take a listen to the call from Guardians radio play-by-play commentator Jim Rosenhaus.
The game had been a closely-contested affair, with the Tigers seemingly having the momentum on a pinch-hit RBI single by Kerry Carpenter, who was dealing with a hamstring injury. This happened in the top of the fifth inning. But then, the momentum went back to Cleveland after chasing Skubal from the game after putting up five runs on him.
If the local radio call wasn't enough, take a listen to the crowd at Progressive Field, courtesy from MLB's official Twitter account.
Thomas extended Cleveland's lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning on an RBI single.
The winner of this game will go on to face the top-seeded New York Yankees in the ALCS. From there, the first team to win four games will make it to the World Series. The Guardians haven't made it to the Fall Classic since 2016, where they lost an epic series to the Chicago Cubs.