Guardians-Red Sox start time, Apr. 25: Game postponed in Cleveland

The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians were set to begin a three-game series on Friday, Apr. 25. The Red Sox and Guardians both have 14 wins on the year, but are both in second place in their respective divisions. This would be a prime opportunity for either team to gain ground on the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers, respectively.

The series opener was set to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET, but there was inclement weather in the Cleveland area. Specifically, per Accuweather, a couple of rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the night, with the heaviest set to happen later in the evening.

So, is the game for Apr. 25 actually set to be played? The answer is no, as the game is set to be postponed.

When will the Red Sox and Guardians make up postponed Apr. 25 game?

The Guardians announced that the game was postponed, and scheduled to be made up on Saturday, Apr. 26 as part of a doubleheader. The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET, with the second game set to take place at 6:10 p.m. ET. Fans who have tickets for the Apr. 25 game can attend the 1:10 p.m. ET game.

There are no starting pitchers set for the 1:10 p.m. ET game. As for the 6:10 p.m. ET, Walker Buehler is set to pitch for the Red Sox, while the Guardians will have Logan Allen start. Buehler has a 4.23 ERA, a 3-1 win-loss record, and 26 strikeouts in 27.2 innings (five starts). Allen has a 2.11 ERA, a 1-1 record, and 16 strikeouts over 21.1 innings in four starts.

As for the weather for Apr. 26 in Cleveland, it will be a much nicer day. According to Accuweather, it will be cloudy with a chance of sunshine.

There won't be baseball played in Cleveland on Friday night, but there will be double the baseball on Saturday.