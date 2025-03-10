Gunnar Henderson’s injury might be worse than Brandon Hyde admits based on Orioles spring training lineup

Just six at-bats into Gunnar Henderson's 2025 spring training, Baltimore Orioles fans had reason to fear the worst. Henderson, the team's best player, left a spring training game after just one inning with a trainer. As it turns out, he had avoided a major injury, but was dealing with pain on his right side.

This injury came about in late February. It is now mid-March, and Henderson has not appeared in a game since suffering that injury. This isn't the biggest of deals, with Opening Day still a couple of weeks away, but the clock is ticking. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde continues to downplay the injury, saying that Henderson is progressing well, but he said there's no timetable for his return.

Well, no timetable for his return with Opening Day rapidly approaching gives Orioles fans reason to be at least a little bit concerned regarding his Opening Day availability. Baltimore's lineup for Monday's spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates gives Orioles fans even more of a reason to worry.

Jackson Holliday is set to lead off for the Orioles and play shortstop. Holliday hitting in Henderson's spot is one thing, but the young infielder playing shortstop is another. That has to mean something.

Jackson Holliday's shortstop placement gives Orioles fans reason to panic about Gunnar Henderson's injury

Holliday has appeared in eight games this spring with all eight coming at second base — the position he's expected to play most of the time, forming an exciting double-play combination with Henderson, the shortstop.

Holliday playing shortstop isn't necessarily new to him. He had more appearances and starts at shortstop in the minor leagues than at any other position, and he was drafted by Baltimore as a shortstop. Holliday playing the position in an MLB setting is new, though.

The 21-year-old has three appearances and one start at shortstop in his brief MLB career, compared to 56 appearances and 52 starts at the keystone. He is their second baseman. The Orioles even had Holliday work with Brian Roberts, one of the best second basemen in the franchise's history, earlier this spring to improve his defense at the position.

The Orioles wouldn't suddenly start Holliday at shortstop if it was unlikely for him to play the position in 2025. This does not mean Henderson should be considered out for Opening Day in the slightest, but it does open the door to that possibly occurring, with Holliday potentially being his fill-in at shortstop.