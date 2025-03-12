Former Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday is a versatile middle infielder. However, he is best served at second base, despite some pundits assuming he'd play shortstop at the big-league level. Holliday lacks the arm strength of, say, teammate Gunnar Henderson, and thus the Orioles will lose out on more bang-bang plays at first base.

Holliday played his first game at shortstop in a spring training contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. For the most part, Holliday was able to move fluidly at the position, though he did make an error.

“Hopefully Gunnar gets healthy real quick and I can just stick over at second until they tell me they need me,”Holliday said after the game per the Baltimore Sun. “I’m up for the challenge."

Jackson Holliday has reason to worry about his Orioles future

Holliday admitted the game sped up for him a bit at shortstop, as compared to second base. While it may seem like a subtle middle infield change to the average fan, second basemen play on a completely different side of the infield than shortstops. It also includes longer and often off-balance throws.

“I think I got a little sped up,” Holliday admitted. “Obviously, playing shortstop for the first time in a while, you’d like a lot of action just to get your feet under you. … Would’ve liked to make that play, for sure, [and] would’ve liked a busier night, but, hey, just to get out there is good enough for me.”

Holliday is notoriously blunt about his progression through the O's minor-league system and how he views himself as a player now firmly entrenched at the MLB level. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde even said he's a little concerned about breaking up Holliday's development as their everyday second baseman to play shortstop.

“We were feeling really good about where he is at second base, but shortstop’s his natural position,” Hyde said of Holliday. “It’s more just kind of getting him re- familiarized.”

Developing a young, potentially franchise-altering player like Holliday must be done cautiously. While Henderson's injury is important enough to move Holliday back to his 'natural' position, he was already in the midst of a position transition. This will only complicate matters, as Holliday will be asked to take on second base when Henderson returns down the road.

Baltimore doesn't have a ton of options, and Holliday is a capable enough player. But it also means the Orioles have to be patient with Holliday this time around, especially if he struggles. It's a lot to ask of a 21-year-old.