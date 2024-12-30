Gunner Stockton masks a surprise further down the Georgia quarterbacking depth chart
By John Buhler
Fact: Gunner Stockton will be the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs throughout their run in the College Football Playoff. Another fact: Carson Beck's Georgia career is done, not only due to injury, but to him declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft over the weekend. While Beck will be in New Orleans to cheer his brothers on, it will be interesting to see how Stockton fares under center here.
The Dawgs are a slight neutral-site favorite over Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. This is the No. 2 vs. No. 7 national quarterfinals game of the 2024-25 College Football Playoff. The winner of this game will play the winner of the Fiesta Bowl between No. 3 Boise State and No. 6 Penn State, probably in the Orange Bowl in all likelihood. With Beck out, who is the backup quarterback to Stockton for Georgia?
That would be four-star true freshman Ryan Puglisi, who is splitting second-team reps with Arizona State transfer Jaden Rashada. Although neither have appeared in a game this season, there is reason to be optimistic about either going forward. Rashada was also a former four-star, but had to navigate a very tumultuous high school recruitment. He eventually played at Arizona State before transferring.
Puglisi signed with Georgia out of high school, but was injured during spring practice before G-Day.
Ryan Puglisi tabbed as Gunner Stockton's backup ahead of Sugar Bowl
What you have to remember about Puglisi's commitment coming out of high school was that he picked the Dawgs long before Dylan Raiola decided to play flirt with Georgia. Raiola was the more high-profile quarterback prospect, but Puglisi never waivered in his commitment. Once it became clear that Beck was returning in 2024, Raiola backed up of his commitment and went to Nebraska.
So loyalty is very much in Puglisi's corner. Another thing working out for him is he was heavily recruited out of high school by Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, the same man who initially had Stockton committed to South Carolina when he was Will Muschamp's offensive coordinator back in the day. Puglisi may have a firmer grasp of the offense than Rashada, but this is all about Stockton.
Look. The only way Georgia wins its third national title in four years is if Stockton can channel his inner Cardale Jones and the Dawgs win win defense. As soon as Puglisi or Rashada go out there, either the Dawgs are up big or it is season over. I also think that Kirby Smart is affording Rashada an opportunity at a true redshirt after what was a very chaotic freshman year for him across the board.
We may not know until it happens, but look for Puglisi to be the one to relief Stockton over Rashada.