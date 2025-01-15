Ha-Seong Kim injury gives Yankees an infield solution they can actually afford
Jazz Chisholm can not simultaneously start at both second and third base for the New York Yankees this season. That unfortunate reality has Brian Cashman and his front office searching for a player they can acquire to fill the position Chisholm does not occupy.
Ha-Seong Kim is arguably the top free agent middle infielder still available in free agency. His injury status has cooled his interest in the open market. The recent news that he will not be available for Opening Day will lead to multiple suitors opting for more certain alternatives.
The Yankees could be a team that waits it out and rolls the dice on a player with a lot of potential. Kim is only two years removed from a campaign where he posted a WAR of 5.8 for the Padres. He is a solid fielder with above-average speed who can really trouble opponents on the basepaths. If healthy, Kim could turn into an ideal leadoff hitter to set the table for Aaron Judge in the team's everyday lineup.
Ha-Seong Kim injury should make the Yankees players for IF
If Kim was hitting the open market with a perfect bill of health he would comfortably command a multi-year deal that would pay him upwards of $15 million per season. That would position him well outside of Cashman's price range as he works to reduce the team's payroll.
Kim's injury opens up the possibility that he may be forced to accept a deal with a lower annual salary. The Yankees could see an opportunity there. Signing Kim to a multi-year deal that would pay him less than $10 million per season could turn into one of the best bargains of the offseason.
Time will tell just how much Kim's market is going to cool due to his injury, but it's something the Yankees will monitor closely over the next several weeks. Signing Kim might force manager Aaron Boone to utilize a makeshift infield on Opening Day, but it would drastically improve the team's postseason ceiling.