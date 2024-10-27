Haason Reddick’s impending Jets debut doesn’t make Gang Green look any better
By Lior Lampert
At long last, after a well-chronicled contractual holdout, edge rusher Haason Reddick is set to make his New York Jets debut in Week 8.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets activated Reddick from the team's exempt list and added him to the 53-man roster:
"Finally," as Rapoport states. Reddick and the Jets recently agreed to terms on an adjusted contract, ending the dragged-out negotiations that led to him being away from the organization. Still, the damage is done. The optics of the situation are well beyond a point of no return and New York is 2-5 with slim chances of righting the ship and making the playoffs. So, this move isn't necessarily their saving grace.
Theoretically, resolving the lingering feud with Reddick should bode well for the Jets. But considering they acquired him on an expiring deal this past March and the two sides didn't find common ground until October, it's not. Instead, this highlights the franchise's ineptitude and serves as a reminder that the 30-year-old hasn't shown up to work until now.
The Jets sent a conditional 2026 third-round to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason to acquire Reddick. Since then, he's had a virtually non-existent presence in New York, given that his absence extended throughout camp and seven games into the 2024 campaign. With that in mind, it's hard for fans to feel good about what transpired and how things ended.
Moreover, this is only a temporary fix. Reddick and the Jets have yet to settle on a long-term pact that solidifies the two-time Pro Bowler's status in New York beyond this season. So, it's merely a matter of time before both parties have to revisit this discussion and negotiate again. Based on how their talks went in this first go-around, we're not expecting smooth, open dialogue.
Regardless, the Jets will be happy to welcome back Reddick. His presence should bolster an already talented front seven. He's one of the best in the NFL at generating pressure, racking up double-digit sacks each of the past four years.