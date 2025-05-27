Is Hailey Van Lith playing tonight? Latest injury update for Sky vs. Mercury

The Chicago Sky have listed rookie guard Hailey Van Lith as day-to-day ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Mercury. Van Lith continues to deal with an ankle injury that has lingered since before the start of the regular season and could miss her second straight contest as a result.

The No. 11 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, Van Lith has appeared in two of the team’s first three games — both off the bench — averaging 4.0 points and 3.0 assists in just 10 minutes per game. While the Sky’s backcourt has primarily been led by veterans Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins, Van Lith is eager to earn more opportunities and carve out a larger role.

Her most notable performance came against the defending champion New York Liberty, where she posted four points and six assists in 15 minutes during a 99–74 blowout loss. Despite the outcome, her play drew the attention of fans and analysts alike, who remain curious about her development.

The Chicago Sky offense has struggled, with or without Hailey Van Lith

Chicago has struggled mightily to open the season, currently sitting at 0–3 — one of just three winless teams in the league. The Sky rank second-worst in scoring at 70.0 points per game and are dead last in defense, surrendering 94.3 points per contest.

While Vandersloot and Rebecca Allen are tied as the team’s leading scorers at 9.7 points per game, both are shooting poorly from the field. On the brighter side, Angel Reese continues to dominate the glass, leading the league with 13.7 rebounds per game, providing relentless effort on both ends.

The Sky are also expected to be without veteran guard Moriah Jefferson, who is nursing a leg injury that has sidelined her for two consecutive games. With depth quickly becoming an issue, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon may be forced to get creative with her rotations to find consistent offensive production.

If cleared before tip-off, Van Lith could be in line for extended minutes against a Mercury team that’s already shown they can overwhelm weaker defenses. Her presence could provide a much-needed spark for a team still in search of its first win — and its rhythm.