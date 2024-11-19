Hailey Van Lith has raised her WNBA Draft stock by driving TCU into the AP Top 25
The TCU Horned Frogs are fresh off a 76-73 upset win against No. 20 NC State (No.13 at the time), which extended their winning streak to four games.
Right now, the program is in first place in the Big 12, and they cracked the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time in 16 years.
Hailey Van Lith joined the newly ranked No. 19 Horned Frogs by way of the transfer portal after one season with LSU. In her fifth season, she continues to expand her game, and she seems comfortable on her new team. Sunday's matchup was her first time capturing a double-double with 10 assists, which brought an emotional moment between her and her team.
Earlier this week, the WNBA hosted their Draft Lottery where the Dallas Wings were awarded the No. 1 overall pick. As of now, Paige Bueckers (lock-in), Kiki Iriafen, and Azzi Fudd are projected to be the first three selected.
Needless to say, this year's draft has a chance to be another historical draft filled with versatility. Van Lith may not be on anyone's top-10 mock drafts currently, but her expanding her game has raised her WNBA stock.
Combo guard capabilities
Year five has been a renaissance experience for Van Lith because of the attention to detail with her passing. During her time at Louisville and LSU, there were other playmakers on her roster, or it was a balanced team, which eliminated the need for her to contribute in specific ways.
Last season at LSU, she walked into a situation where the team had a target on their back after a historic championship run the season before. The expectations for her weren't always clear along with her specific role.
Before her time at LSU, she came up short a few times at Louisville simply because of mismatches. The Cardinals came up short in the Elite Eight in 2023 and a lot of the pressure fell on the 5-foot-9 guard.
TCU refocused
This season is different because of her focus on getting others involved. She is currently averaging a career-high 8 assists per game, which is tied for fifth in Women's College Basketball.
The graduate student can score with the best of them but her passing has unlocked the floor for her teammates to get to the rim and or spot up for an open shot. Right now, the team is shooting a low 32.8 percent from 3 which is a setback from last season's 36.3 percent from downtown.
On the flip side, this year's team is not focusing on living by the 3 and they are committing to the defensive side of the ball.
TCU is playing for one another, and it starts with one of its leaders turning down the open shot to create a better opportunity for someone else. In the past, when the Wenatchee, WA native had a bad game, she struggled to impact the game in other ways, but this season is different.
Van Lith's performance will push her up in the mock draft and teams who are looking for a guard who can score, get others involved, and defend at a high level will be a hot commodity. She can contribute to a WNBA roster now whether she is coming off the bench or in the starting.
Career rebounding and steals
Van Lith is also having a career year in rebounds, averaging 6.8 per game at 5-foot-9. She has a nose for the ball and doesn't assume her teammates are going to come up with the board.
The former Tiger's ability to grab extra rebounds has created second-chance points for her team. The fact that she can create momentum with her hustle plays has shifted the dynamics of this team and made them multi-dimensional.
In the WNBA it's extremely competitive to make a roster in general and if you are a one-dimensional player. Van Lith can impact the game with her hustle plays, rebounding, ability to run the fast break, and lock-in on the defensive end.
The Horned Frog guard is currently struggling with her shot, shooting 37.7 percent from the floor and 23.1 percent from downtown. However, she is still impacting the game with her rebounds, assists, and steals which is something she didn't do past seasons.
Potential landing spots
It's still way too early in the college season to make WNBA predictions, but there are a couple of WNBA teams that should consider drafting her. The Chicago Sky comes to mind because of their need for offensive firepower and committed defensive minds.
Chicago traded Marina Mabrey, who was arguably their best shooter, and Diamond DeShields is still trying to get back to 100 percent. Dana Evans and Lindsay Allen did the best they could, contributing to the backcourt, but the team needs a fresh dynamic.
It's not guaranteed that the team will bring back Chennedy Carter with the hire of Tyler Marsh as their next head coach.
If the Sky brings back Carer, drafting Van Lith as a role player in the second unit would be an amazing addition of depth. She would be able to contribute in the backcourt and provide the team with another reliable guard who can handle the ball, set the offense up, score, and bring some grit.
Not to mention, the former Cardinal did play a season with Angel Reese. Another team that should consider Van Lith is the Golden State Valkyries who will begin play in 2025.
Drafting the Horned Frog guard will help this team set a firm foundation with a player who can be plugged in anywhere. Starting the first season is crucial from a financial and talent standpoint.
Golden State will have their expansion draft on Dec. 6 and they will have the opportunity to snag some players away from other rosters. The franchise holds the No. 5, No. 17, and 30th pick in this year's draft. Drafting Van Lith would be a great addition with all of the possibilities at their fingertips.
Van Lith will bring her fanbase with her to support this new franchise and her connection with the USA basketball program is a huge plus.