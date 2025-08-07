Haley Jones is finally comfortable and thriving with the Dallas Wings

Over the past month, the Dallas Wings have proven that they’re ready to head in a new direction. A team with high expectations to contend for a playoff start started the season on the wrong note. Therefore, the front office was forced to pivot and make necessary adjustments. We’ve seen veteran players like NaLyssa Smith and Dijonai Carrington get traded.

Why is that? The Wings are making an effort to start building their team around their young core.

The young talent of the Wings have shown promise throughout the season. Of course, Paige Bueckers has made her transition to the WNBA seem effortless by the way she’s dominated offensively. However, other young talents have also produced at a high level for Dallas. One of those talents is Stanford’s own Haley Jones. From the moment Jones was signed by the Wings, her impact has been instant with her energy on both ends of the floor.

Haley Jones has finally found her WNBA niche

It’s been an interesting journey for Haley Jones in the WNBA. This is a player who was drafted by the Atlanta Dream in 2023 with hopes of being one of the key pieces for the franchise’s future. Although Jones showed great improvements through her first two seasons, the Dream still decided to move in another direction. Jones was waived by Atlanta before the 2025 season.

Most times when a player gets waived from a team, it’s a small chance they’ll make their way back on a WNBA roster. It’s a small and competitive league where you have to be excellent to sustain a great career. Luckily, Jones got a second chance with the Phoenix Mercury and played four games in the Desert.

The third time was the charm. The Mercury released Jones after her short tenure, and the Dallas Wings took a chance on the young guard. To tell the truth, the situation went hand in hand. Jones was ecstatic about getting another opportunity while the Wings needed bodies due to injuries. Jones went into Dallas with a different mindset. While this could be her last opportunity, she wanted to play at her best and help elevate her new team.

Over the past few years, Jones has shown significant improvements in her game. As a player who often lacked confidence as a perimeter scorer, she started to take what the defense gave her and shoot at a higher level. The numbers speak for themselves this season, as Jones is shooting 41 percent from three, a 20 percentage-point difference compared to her first two years.

While Jones has continued to shoot the ball better, her playmaking is also on full display. She's always been gifted at reading the floor and running halfcourt sets. To tell the truth, Jones reigns as one of the best passers on the Wings. Her playmaking has allowed players like Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Aziah James, and others to play effectively without the basketball. Jones’ average of two assists per game doesn’t tell the full story. Her impact as a playmaker has been beneficial for the team.

The performances also back up Haley Jones’ spectacular play this year. Since joining Dallas, she’s scored in double figures six times, as well as six games with at least three assists. A game that stands out for Jones is her season-high 15 points on July 27 against the Las Vegas Aces. Despite the loss, the performance was an indication of how dynamic Jones can be as an offensive player.

Despite the struggles the Wings have faced this season, one of the positives has been the signing of Haley Jones. Due to her being granted another opportunity, Jones’ value has continued to increase. She has shown to be the player that many WNBA teams projected her to be. The good thing about it is that she’s only getting started.

Will the Wings make Jones one of the core pieces for the future? Will she be more effective being a starter or coming off the bench? These are questions that will need answers. Luckily, what is true is that the front office is impressed with the production of Jones. If she continues to play at this level, she could become a pivotal piece for the Wings’ future.