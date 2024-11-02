Handshake standoff: Tom Herman chases down Alex Golesh after A-plus post-game blow-by
By John Buhler
Alex Golesh has no time for Tom Herman's silly hydration charts. That is because he wakes up and p****s excellence! While you were getting ready to get ready for Saturday's college football slate, Golesh's South Florida Bulls beat the brakes off Herman's Florida International Panthers, 44-21. This win brought USF back to a respectable 4-4, while the loss dropped FAU to a totally desperate 2-6.
When it came to down to slapping skins with a postgame handshake, Golesh sought to do the minimum required. He briefly shook Herman's hand before deciding to carry on with his life. Herman, grossly offended by the extremely brief encounter, chased down Golesh like Jim Harbaugh meeting his second wife in a San Diego P.F. Chang's parking lot. Where's the broccoli beef, man?
While Herman has already coached and failed at the Power Five level at Texas, these are two head coaches who entered the season on the rise in the Group of Five level. Golesh is only in year two at South Florida, while Herman attempted to rebound in Boca Raton as Willie Taggart's successor at FAU. The result down in Florida showed us who may actually belong leading a Power Four team soon.
With an insurmountable amount of hate burning through his eyes, Golseh had no time for Herman.
Golesh fighting and getting South Florida to bowl games should already have our undivided attention.
Alex Golesh has no time to shake hands with a loser like Tom Herman
While it may not have been the best look for Golesh to not want to shake Herman's hand, this is not the first time Herman has overreacted to something in his coaching career. He has made it an art form in sweating the small stuff. In the meantime, only one of these head coaches is going places, and it is not the man who wants every day the Owls are not playing to be just another good hydration.
Golesh is the greatest Josh Heupel disciple. He learned from the best how to pour it on and be exceptionally petty, especially when the camera is in your face. It may not help your team beat your biggest of rivals, but it can make you feel strong and powerful against the little brother schools who always want a crack at you. In the end, this is the type of content we crave at any level of college ball.
Ultimately, this outcome just reaffirms what we already know. Golesh is well on his way toward leading a Power Four team, possibly as soon as next year. When it comes to Herman, he may get another crack at it, but it is not going to be coming as easily as the Texas opportunity did after his brilliant two-year run at Houston. You would think a pair of Ohio State men would respect each other.
Herman was not on the hot seat entering this season, but he may be on it exiting after this campaign.