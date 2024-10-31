Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles carry high expectations in their first full season together
By Nick Andre
“Guard University” is what they call Notre Dame. Players like Niele Ivey, Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Arike Ogunbowale, and several others have made an impact as guards playing for the program. As we head to tip off for the 2024-25 women’s college basketball season, Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles will look to carry on the tradition of great guards at Notre Dame.
The world is excited about witnessing the backcourt of Miles and Hidalgo together. Fans were cheated out of the experience last season as Miles was rehabbing an injury. Luckily, Hidalgo was able to hold it down for the Fighting Irish as she led the school to an ACC Championship as well as a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
During the 2022-23 season, Olivia Miles was arguably the best player in the ACC. She proved to be box office talent with her ability to score at all three levels as well as facilitate on offense. Miles steals the show every time she steps out on the court. Miles averaged 14.3 points along with 7.3 rebounds and 7 assists during the 2023-24 season. If she didn’t get injured towards the end of the season, Notre Dame could have arguably made a deep tournament run.
In Miles’ absence, Hannah Hidalgo held down the fort as the team’s best player. The freshman had big shoes to fill as she was expected to keep Notre Dame in contention in the ACC. Throughout last season, the debates continued regarding who was the best freshman in the country between Hidalgo and Juju Watkins. Hidalgo was a pest on the defensive end for Notre Dame while carrying the load on offense as well. She averaged 22.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.6 steals, putting her in contention for Freshman of the Year as well as a candidate for National Player of the Year.
Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles might be the best backcourt in the country
As fans were enjoying Hidalgo’s terrific season, they also imagined what she and Miles could look like as a pairing. The two are both dynamic players who can impact the game in different ways. Miles is a pure offensive talent who can take the lead as the number one option. Hidalgo can follow her lead as the second option and also continue to set the tone defensively.
As a duo, Miles and Hidalgo have already shown the damage they can do together. In Notre Dame’s exhibition matchup against Davenport, the two dominated for a combined 46 points, 17 rebounds, and 18 assists in a 101-41 victory. Sure, it was an exhibition game and they went up against a Division II team. However, Hidalgo and Miles wanted to send a message early on what to expect from the duo this upcoming season.
The ACC will once again be a competitive conference this season. Next to Notre Dame, there are other contenders like NC State, Florida State, Duke, and several others. If you ask many insiders, they believe that Notre Dame has the chance to finish at the top of the ACC. Not only because of the backcourt duo of Hidalgo and Miles but because of the rest of the supporting cast as well.
Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles have high expectations heading into this season. It’s a lot of pressure to continue to carry the tradition of great guards who have come out of Notre Dame. While the pressure is high for Hidalgo and Miles, they believe they’re ready to answer the call together. The Fighting Irish have a high chance of another deep Tournament run with perhaps the best backcourt in college basketball.