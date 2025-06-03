Has Aliyah Boston made a star leap in her third season?

The Indiana Fever won the WNBA Draft Lottery two years in a row, which netted them a young duo of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. One of those players has clearly become more popular than the other, but it is precisely because of their relationship that the two have gotten off to such a hot start in their careers.

Clark and Boston are a formidable duo in the two-person game, which completely wrecks opposing teams' game plans. Clark is a threat to score both at the rim and from beyond the three-point line, but teams cannot be too aggressive with her because if Boston catches the ball, she is nearly automatic in the paint as well.

While Boston was a notable player before Clark ever came into the picture, her stardom reached a new level playing alongside the game's most exciting player. Now, with Clark sidelined for a few weeks due to injury, fans are seeing once again that Boston is a star in her own right.

Aliyah Boston is an emerging star for the Indiana Fever

During her rookie season, Boston averaged 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds. She also added 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks en route to the 2023 Rookie of the Year award and an appearance on the WNBA All-Star team.

Her usage went way down last year with the emergence of Clark, but she still averaged 14.0 points and more assists and rebounds than she did the year prior. While this was a dramatic improvement, she has taken her game to new heights once again in 2025.

She is averaging a 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 blocks this season, all of which are career highs. Her pivotal moment was a 27-point, 13-rebound performance against the New York Liberty, who boast some of the best bigs in the league.

Boston's ability to dominate against Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones solidified her as a star in this league. She also has a 24-point, 10-rebound game on her resume this season against Brittney Griner and the Atlanta Dream.

Currently, Boston is 16th in the league in points, seventh in rebounds, and third in blocks per game. If the Fever can bounce back and have a winning record when Clark gets back, it won't be long until Boston is held in the same regard as the league's other star players.

Her trajectory is strong as well, and it seems like Boston isn't done getting better, which is a scary fact for the rest of the WNBA.