Has an NFL playoff game ever moved locations before Rams-Vikings?
By Quinn Everts
As multiple fires continue to burn in and around Los Angeles, the NFL has decided to move the Wild Card game between the LA Rams and the Minnesota Vikings from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, where the Arizona Cardinals play.
Even asking Rams players to partake in this game will be difficult; you can't blame them for mentally being elsewhere, as their friends and families deal with the fallouts from multiple fires in the Los Angeles area.
The game changing locations is nearly unprecedented in NFL history; only once before has a game moved after it had already been scheduled, according to Tom Pelissero. In 1936, Washington and Boston moved from Boston to New York.
That game had nothing to do with safety, though. Also according to Pelissero, that game was moved because Boston's owner didn't think his team had enough fans in Boston, so he moved the game — and then moved the team to Washington the next season.
We think today's owners have too much power (and they do) but at least they're not capable of this. Well, I don't think they are. No one give them any ideas.
Los Angeles loses out on home playoff game
Glendale is about 371 miles from Los Angeles, so while the Rams are technically still the hosts of this game, it's not a true home game. That is obviously out of their control — and the control of the NFL — but from a purely sports standpoint, it'll be interesting to watch what the energy is like for a playoff game in a stadium that neither team is used to playing at.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said the Rams "play for the people in this community, the people that support us," also saying he wants this game to be a "great escape for people," who have been experiencing the fires in recent days.