Has Nottingham Forest FC ever won the Premier League?
Nottingham Forest won English soccer's top flight in the 1977-78 season. However, this was the old First Division. The Premier League did not begin until the 1992-93 campaign. Forest has never won the Premier League and has only fleetingly featured in it. The Tricky Trees were relegated from the Premier League in 1999 and did not return until 2022.
It was very different when Forest won the First Division
Much of Forest's historical success is thanks to their legendary manager, Brian Clough. He got them promoted from the Second Division as they finished third in the 1976-77 season. However, they would not have expected what success was still to come in the following years.
In their triumphant 1977-78 campaign in the First Division, they finished ahead of Liverpool by seven points to clinch the title. Winning the First Division qualified Forest for the European Cup — what the Champions League used to be called.
Forest remarkably won the European Cup by beating Malmo in the final — thanks to a goal from Trevor Francis. They then defended the European Cup as they defeated Hamburger SV in the final of the following season — this time with John Robertson netting the winner.
Could Forest win the Premier League this season?
Not even the most optimistic Forest supporter would have thought that their side would be third in the Premier League and just nine points behind the leaders, Liverpool, at this stage of the season.
There are similarities with the Leicester City side that shocked the world of soccer by winning the Premier League during the 2015-16 campaign. Both were huge underdogs for the title. Also, they have been helped by a prolific forward. Chris Wood has been to Forest what Jamie Vardy was and still is to Leicester City. Wood has scored 14 Premier League goals so far and has been rewarded for this by being given a new contract — which will keep him at the City Ground until 2027.
Forest is the only team to have beaten Liverpool so far this campaign. They won 1-0 at Anfield and then managed a 1-1 draw in their home fixture with the Reds. Nuno Espirito Santo's side were on a run of seven wins and just one draw before they played AFC Bournemouth last weekend. Forest suffered a 5-0 loss, which put a massive dent in their title hopes.
There is still a lot of soccer to be played between now and the end of the season. Unfortunately for Forest, though, it is Liverpool's title to lose now. At best, the Tricky Trees can now hope to qualify for the Champions League. However, qualifying for any form of European soccer will still be a huge achievement for Forest.