Has there ever been a shutout in Super Bowl history?

Has an NFL team ever been kept off the scoreboard in the Super Bowl?

By Scott Rogust

Super Bowl LVIII - Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night
Super Bowl LVIII - Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night / Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages
Super Bowl LIX has not gone the way that the Kansas City Chiefs have anticipated. Looking to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons, the team was getting stomped on by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half.

Thanks in part to two touchdowns by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a pick-six by rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, the Eagles entered halftime with a 24-0 lead. The Chiefs, led by Mahomes, only garnered 23 yards of offense. Not to mention, the quarterback threw two interceptions in the first half of Super Bowl LIX alone.

Luckily for the Chiefs, they finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Xavier Worthy. But, that only cut their deficit to 34-6.

Has there ever been a shutout in Super Bowl history?

In all 59 Super Bowl matchups, there has never been a shutout. That's right, one of the two teams competing in the game at least scored some points. But that doesn't mean it's necessarily a good thing, especially if they end up on the losing end.

Lowest points scored by a team in Super Bowl history

Here are the lowest points scored by an NFL team in the Super Bowl. Specifically, those who put up just single digit points in the big game.

Super Bowl #

Team

Points scored

Winning Team

Winning Team points scored

Super Bowl VI

Miami Dolphins

3

Dallas Cowboys

24

Super Bowl LIII

Los Angeles Rams

3

New England Patriots

13

Super Bowl IX

Minnesota Vikings

6

Pittsburgh Steelers

16

Super Bowl III

Baltimore Colts

7

New York Jets

16

Super Bowl IV

Minnesota Vikings

7

Kansas City Chiefs

23

Super Bowl VII

Washington Redskins

7

Miami Dolphins

14

Super Bowl VIII

Minnesota Vikings

7

Miami Dolphins

24

Super Bowl XXXV

New York Giants

7

Baltimore Ravens

35

Super Bowl XLVIII

Denver Broncos

8

Seattle Seahawks

43

Super Bowl XVIII

Washington Redskins

9

Los Angeles Raiders

38

Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs

9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

31

The lowest amount of points scored in a single Super Bowl was three, and it took place twice — the 1971 Miami Dolphins and 2018 Los Angeles Rams. The 1971 Dolphins had no answers for the Cowboys in Super Bowl VI, losing in their first appearance in the big game. As for the Rams, Sean McVay's high-powered offense had no answers for Bill Belichick's defense. In a low-scoring game, 13 points was just enough for the Patriots to win.

The Minnesota Vikings are a frequent name on this list, as they were held to single digits in three of their four Super Bowl appearances. The Vikings only scored double digits just once with 14, but lost to the Oakland Raiders, who scored 32 points, in Super Bowl XI.

Even the Chiefs mustered single digits once in the Super Bowl, which came in the 2020 season. Mahomes couldn't escape the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass rush with an injured offensive line, and lost 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

