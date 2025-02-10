Has there ever been a shutout in Super Bowl history?
By Scott Rogust
Super Bowl LIX has not gone the way that the Kansas City Chiefs have anticipated. Looking to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons, the team was getting stomped on by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half.
Thanks in part to two touchdowns by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a pick-six by rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, the Eagles entered halftime with a 24-0 lead. The Chiefs, led by Mahomes, only garnered 23 yards of offense. Not to mention, the quarterback threw two interceptions in the first half of Super Bowl LIX alone.
Luckily for the Chiefs, they finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Xavier Worthy. But, that only cut their deficit to 34-6.
Fans watching this game may be wondering — has their ever been a shutout in Super Bowl history?
In all 59 Super Bowl matchups, there has never been a shutout. That's right, one of the two teams competing in the game at least scored some points. But that doesn't mean it's necessarily a good thing, especially if they end up on the losing end.
Lowest points scored by a team in Super Bowl history
Here are the lowest points scored by an NFL team in the Super Bowl. Specifically, those who put up just single digit points in the big game.
Super Bowl #
Team
Points scored
Winning Team
Winning Team points scored
Super Bowl VI
Miami Dolphins
3
Dallas Cowboys
24
Super Bowl LIII
Los Angeles Rams
3
New England Patriots
13
Super Bowl IX
Minnesota Vikings
6
Pittsburgh Steelers
16
Super Bowl III
Baltimore Colts
7
New York Jets
16
Super Bowl IV
Minnesota Vikings
7
Kansas City Chiefs
23
Super Bowl VII
Washington Redskins
7
Miami Dolphins
14
Super Bowl VIII
Minnesota Vikings
7
Miami Dolphins
24
Super Bowl XXXV
New York Giants
7
Baltimore Ravens
35
Super Bowl XLVIII
Denver Broncos
8
Seattle Seahawks
43
Super Bowl XVIII
Washington Redskins
9
Los Angeles Raiders
38
Super Bowl LV
Kansas City Chiefs
9
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31
The lowest amount of points scored in a single Super Bowl was three, and it took place twice — the 1971 Miami Dolphins and 2018 Los Angeles Rams. The 1971 Dolphins had no answers for the Cowboys in Super Bowl VI, losing in their first appearance in the big game. As for the Rams, Sean McVay's high-powered offense had no answers for Bill Belichick's defense. In a low-scoring game, 13 points was just enough for the Patriots to win.
The Minnesota Vikings are a frequent name on this list, as they were held to single digits in three of their four Super Bowl appearances. The Vikings only scored double digits just once with 14, but lost to the Oakland Raiders, who scored 32 points, in Super Bowl XI.
Even the Chiefs mustered single digits once in the Super Bowl, which came in the 2020 season. Mahomes couldn't escape the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass rush with an injured offensive line, and lost 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.