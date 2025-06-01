Have the Pacers ever won an NBA title? Indiana's complete Finals and playoff history

The Indiana Pacers are a historic organization, dating all the way back to the ABA. The Pacers made their franchise debut in 1967. And yet, only now, in 2025, is history within reach. Indiana has never won the Finals since joining the NBA in 1976.

That is positively absurd. Very few organizations have been around so long, and those that have typically have at least a Finals appearance to speak of. Typically a few wins. Not the Pacers, a team steeped in tradition, but forever stuck a few wins away from immortality.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the 2024-25 Pacers have a chance to change that narrative once and for all. The Pacers are right there, knocking on the door. Can they kick it down?

Have the Pacers ever won an NBA championship?

No, Indiana has not won the NBA championship, but the team did win three ABA titles between 1967 and 1975. The Pacers reached the mountaintop in 1970, 1972 and 1973, which stands as one of the great runs of dominance in professional basketball history. It's something the organization can hang its hat(s) on, even if that NBA title remains elusive.

That said... Pacers fans haven't seen a title in more than 50 years. A lot of folks in Indy don't know what that feels like. This is a chance for Indiana to not only make history, but to give generations of fans a taste of sweet, sweet glory. This has the makings of a special, all-time run for a special team, with one of the best fanbases in the sport. It's hard to root against them.

When was the last time the Pacers made the NBA Finals?

The last time Indiana made the NBA Finals was in 2000, back when Reggie Miller was choking the Knicks and draining 3s. The Pacers lost in six to Shaq, Kobe and the Lakers.

It has only happened once. Again, this is a team that has struggled in vain to scale that mountain since leaving the ABA. The game has changed so much over the years, but one thing never does: it's always that much harder for small-market clubs. It feels like the odds are perpetually stacked against them.

Indy is a great sports town. They got a Super Bowl ring out of the Peyton Manning era. The Indy 500 happens every year. But on the basketball front, it has been a prolonged dry spell in the title hunt This is the second straight Eastern Conference Finals appearance for the Pacers, but that ultimate prize awaits.

Pacers playoff appearances, by year

Year End Result 1981 Lost in First Round 1987 Lost in First Round 1990 Lost in First Round 1991 Lost in First Round 1992 Lost in First Round 1993 Lost in First Round 1994 Lost in Eastern Conference Finals 1995 Lost in Eastern Conference Finals 1996 Lost in First Round 1998 Lost in Eastern Conference Finals 1999 Lost in Eastern Conference Finals 2000 Lost in NBA Finals 2001 Lost in First Round 2002 Lost in First Round 2003 Lost in First Round 2004 Lost in Eastern Conference Finals 2005 Lost in Second Round 2006 Lost in First Round 2011 Lost in First Round 2012 Lost in Second Round 2013 Lost in Eastern Conference Finals 2014 Lost in Eastern Conference Finals 2016 Lost in First Round 2017 Lost in First Round 2018 Lost in First Round 2019 Lost in First Round 2020 Lost in First Round 2024 Lost in Eastern Conference Finals 2025 TBD

What is the Pacers’ Eastern Conference Finals record?

Indiana is 1-8 in the conference finals, the worst record among NBA teams. This is a franchise with a lot of postseason appearances and very limited success, which speaks to the frustration and feelings of futility that have pervaded this fanbase.

Reggie Miller ran into Shaq and Kobe. Paul George ran into LeBron James. It appears Haliburton and company will break a decades-long trend.

How many ABA titles did the Pacers win?

The Pacers won three ABA titles — 1970, 1972 and 1973. Roger Brown, Freddie Lewis and George McGinnis won Playoffs MVP in those years, respectively. That was a time of tremendous basketball prosperity in the infancy of the Pacers organization. Those names, and especially McGinnis, have remained in the greater basketball consciousness. All-timers.