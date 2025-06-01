Have the Pacers ever won an NBA title? Indiana's complete Finals and playoff history

The Indiana Pacers are a historic organization, dating all the way back to the ABA. The Pacers made their franchise debut in 1967. And yet, only now, in 2025, is history within reach. Indiana has never won the Finals since joining the NBA in 1976.
That is positively absurd. Very few organizations have been around so long, and those that have typically have at least a Finals appearance to speak of. Typically a few wins. Not the Pacers, a team steeped in tradition, but forever stuck a few wins away from immortality.
Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the 2024-25 Pacers have a chance to change that narrative once and for all. The Pacers are right there, knocking on the door. Can they kick it down?
Have the Pacers ever won an NBA championship?
No, Indiana has not won the NBA championship, but the team did win three ABA titles between 1967 and 1975. The Pacers reached the mountaintop in 1970, 1972 and 1973, which stands as one of the great runs of dominance in professional basketball history. It's something the organization can hang its hat(s) on, even if that NBA title remains elusive.
That said... Pacers fans haven't seen a title in more than 50 years. A lot of folks in Indy don't know what that feels like. This is a chance for Indiana to not only make history, but to give generations of fans a taste of sweet, sweet glory. This has the makings of a special, all-time run for a special team, with one of the best fanbases in the sport. It's hard to root against them.
When was the last time the Pacers made the NBA Finals?
The last time Indiana made the NBA Finals was in 2000, back when Reggie Miller was choking the Knicks and draining 3s. The Pacers lost in six to Shaq, Kobe and the Lakers.
It has only happened once. Again, this is a team that has struggled in vain to scale that mountain since leaving the ABA. The game has changed so much over the years, but one thing never does: it's always that much harder for small-market clubs. It feels like the odds are perpetually stacked against them.
Indy is a great sports town. They got a Super Bowl ring out of the Peyton Manning era. The Indy 500 happens every year. But on the basketball front, it has been a prolonged dry spell in the title hunt This is the second straight Eastern Conference Finals appearance for the Pacers, but that ultimate prize awaits.
Pacers playoff appearances, by year
Year
End Result
1981
Lost in First Round
1987
Lost in First Round
1990
Lost in First Round
1991
Lost in First Round
1992
Lost in First Round
1993
Lost in First Round
1994
Lost in Eastern Conference Finals
1995
Lost in Eastern Conference Finals
1996
Lost in First Round
1998
Lost in Eastern Conference Finals
1999
Lost in Eastern Conference Finals
2000
Lost in NBA Finals
2001
Lost in First Round
2002
Lost in First Round
2003
Lost in First Round
2004
Lost in Eastern Conference Finals
2005
Lost in Second Round
2006
Lost in First Round
2011
Lost in First Round
2012
Lost in Second Round
2013
Lost in Eastern Conference Finals
2014
Lost in Eastern Conference Finals
2016
Lost in First Round
2017
Lost in First Round
2018
Lost in First Round
2019
Lost in First Round
2020
Lost in First Round
2024
Lost in Eastern Conference Finals
2025
TBD
What is the Pacers’ Eastern Conference Finals record?
Indiana is 1-8 in the conference finals, the worst record among NBA teams. This is a franchise with a lot of postseason appearances and very limited success, which speaks to the frustration and feelings of futility that have pervaded this fanbase.
Reggie Miller ran into Shaq and Kobe. Paul George ran into LeBron James. It appears Haliburton and company will break a decades-long trend.
How many ABA titles did the Pacers win?
The Pacers won three ABA titles — 1970, 1972 and 1973. Roger Brown, Freddie Lewis and George McGinnis won Playoffs MVP in those years, respectively. That was a time of tremendous basketball prosperity in the infancy of the Pacers organization. Those names, and especially McGinnis, have remained in the greater basketball consciousness. All-timers.