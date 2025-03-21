The Hawks have an interesting decision to make with Caris LeVert this summer

Hawks general manager Landry Fields executed a series of pre-Trade Deadline moves that caused at least some in the national media to wonder if the team was entering a stealth tank for the remainder of the season.

While the moves were easily explainable with a bit of nuance, the Hawks moved on from a red-hot De'Andre Hunter, as well as Bogdan Bogdanovic, in favor of improved overall depth and future financial flexibility. That is, of course, not the sexiest explanation to provide to a team's fan base, but the Hawks nabbed experienced rotation players in Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and Terance Mann.

Niang and Mann have contributed to the Hawks in meaningful ways, particularly when it comes to Niang's long-distance shooting. However, LeVert has been the standout among the trio and, as fate would have it, the former Michigan Wolverines standout is the only player of the three that is not signed beyond the 2024-25 season. Levert inked a two-year, $32 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers that is expiring this summer, prompting many to wonder what the Hawks might do to either retain him or pivot to another direction.

Can the Hawks afford to let Caris LeVert walk this summer?

In 14 games since joining the Hawks, LeVert is averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists on 50.9 percent shooting and 37.2 percent from 3-point range. Those are excellent numbers for a sixth man, which is the role LeVert is occupying, and he has provided valuable versatility and shot creation on offense while holding up well on defense. As such, it would make sense that the Hawks might want to bring back the 30-year-old wing, but there are also potential concerns.

For one, LeVert is at an age when things can begin to move in another direction, and he does have durability questions. He did average 71 games per season in two full years with Cleveland, but LeVert also has five seasons in his career with 58 games or fewer. In addition, the Hawks might want to lean more on Zaccharie Risacher in the future, with head coach Quin Snyder currently tending toward Levert in high-leverage situations.

Atlanta also generally operates as a team that avoids exceeding the luxury tax. In fact, the Hawks have not gone over the tax line in the decade-plus since Tony Ressler's group purchased the team, and Atlanta has regularly made moves not-so-subtly designed at staying under the tax line.

Atlanta's move to trade Hunter certainly had some financial incentive, and the Hawks do project to have between $35 million and $40 million in room under that threshold heading into the summer. However, that does not account for LeVert, Larry Nance Jr., and/or Clint Capela, much less anything from outside the organization or Atlanta's draft picks.

Ultimately, the future of LeVert in Atlanta will come down to multiple factors. One is LeVert's own desire to stay, as he is an unrestricted free agent who will certainly garner interest from other teams. One is Atlanta's interest in a reunion and, crucially, how much the team is willing to invest. Then, the Hawks will also be weighing the future with the potential of two draft picks and a crowded perimeter rotation in the near future.

For now, what is clear is that LeVert helps the Hawks win basketball games, and Atlanta has no incentive to "tank" or lean into the void of a deeper rebuild. As such, it would make a lot of sense for the two sides to at least engage in discussions on a new deal this summer, and it may come down to what each side believes is a fair financial offer for LeVert to sign in what might be the biggest contract he'll ink for the remainder of his career.