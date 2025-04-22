Hawks' latest flameout could put Quin Snyder on notice

On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks surprised the NBA world by relieving general manager Landry Fields of his duties, effective immediately. The team promoted former Golden State Warriors executive Onsi Saleh from assistant general manager to take over the everyday role as the general manager, but Hawks governor Tony Ressler also announced a search for a new president of basketball operations.

That extra step brings more uncertainty to the table for the Hawks, simply because a new president would be very likely to arrive from outside the organization and to bring a new set of ideals and priorities to the table. To that end, many are wondering what the next steps might entail for Hawks head coach Quin Snyder.

What's next for Quin Snyder?

Snyder just finished his second full season at the helm in Atlanta, but it was technically his third campaign, as Snyder took over the job in interesting fashion during the 2022-23 season. He coached the final 21 games of the season, coming off the beach to take over when Nate McMillan was fired midseason. On arrival, Snyder garnered a great deal of attention and a lucrative contract, as he brought a real pedigree from his time with the Utah Jazz, in addition to previous ties to the Hawks organization.

Since Snyder took over in Atlanta, his win-loss record is just 86-99, creating questions in some corners about his future. In defense of Snyder, the roster he was given in 2023-24 simply didn't align, particularly with the failed pairing of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. The Hawks swiftly corrected that issue prior to the 2024-25 season, making a fantastic trade to net Dyson Daniels and two first round picks for Murray, but Atlanta also did not push its chips in at the front office level, instead choosing a development-focused path that led to a ton of minutes for young players in this season.

In a feather in the cap of Snyder, the Hawks managed to win four more games (36 to 40) despite pivoting to the future, and they did it with the team's second-best player, Jalen Johnson, missing approximately half of the season. Snyder's imprint was also clear when it came to play-style, as the Hawks finished near the top of the NBA in pace and moved their shot profile in a modern, analytically-inclined direction.

Has Quin Snyder done enough with the Atlanta Hawks?

Still, NBA coaches are often judged almost purely on wins and losses, and Snyder is 13 games under .500 with the Hawks. While that would be a silly way to evaluate his tenure based on the context, questions are inevitable, particularly given the new front office reality.

Snyder worked with Saleh this season and alongside Hawks assistant GM Kyle Korver since his arrival two-plus years ago. However, if the Hawks hire a new president, there would be natural uncertainty as to whether that person might want their own lieutenants in the front office and, perhaps, their own head coach on the bench.

From there, a possibility exists that Snyder could also be in demand for other NBA job openings this summer. The Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Memphis Grizzlies all have vacancies at present, and that list could conceivably grow as teams are eliminated from the playoffs. In addition, the San Antonio Spurs have uncertainty given the health challenges for Gregg Popovich, and Snyder has ties to that organization.

Ultimately, the fact that the Hawks parted ways with Fields and did not move on from Snyder at the same time is at least quite an endorsement of his work in Atlanta. In a lot of situations, a full "cleaning of house" would take place when an owner chooses to move from a lead executive, but Snyder remains in place for the Hawks. That may swing things in a direction that makes Snyder safe for 2025-26, but Atlanta could also be seen as "pressing the gas" for the present after firing Fields, and it could be a big summer and ensuing campaign for the organization, including Snyder.