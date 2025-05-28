Hawks linked to Auburn star, others in early 2025 pre-draft workouts

The Atlanta Hawks emerged from the NBA Draft Lottery with two first round selections in the 2025 NBA Draft. Last summer, Atlanta acquired what became the No. 22 pick from the Los Angeles Lakers (via the New Orleans Pelicans), but after some uncertainty entering the lottery, the Hawks also nabbed the No. 13 pick via the Sacramento Kings. That came as the conclusion to the Kevin Huerter trade made nearly three years (!) ago, but it leaves the Hawks with plenty of firepower in June's draft.

Adding to the intrigue is the reality that the Hawks are in a state of uncertainty with their front office. Former GM Landry Fields was relieved from his duties in late April, with Onsi Saleh elevating to the GM job and an ongoing search for a president of basketball operations. Saleh is running the ship, at least for now, and the Hawks have chosen not to formally announce pre-draft workouts in the 2025 cycle.

Still, there is plenty of interest in tracking the players that might showcase their talents for the Hawks in the lead up to the big day. With a hat-tip to HoopsHype for rounding up the publicly available information, here are the players linked to the Hawks so far.

Pre-draft workouts the Hawks have scheduled

Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford: Pettiford is a potential first round pick and, as of late May, he is still weighing his professional options. The 6-foot-1 guard put together a strong freshman season at Auburn, averaging double figures in scoring and showcasing top-tier athleticism. Pettiford could be in the mix for the No. 22 pick if he stays in the draft.

Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard: Nembhard's calling card is his passing. He led the country in total assists (344) and assists per game (9.8) during his fourth college season. Nembhard transferred from Creighton after two years and has helped to lead strong Gonzaga teams over the last two seasons. He is a potential second round pick.

Kentucky guard Lamont Butler: Butler just finished his fifth season of college basketball, starring at San Diego State for four seasons before transferring to Kentucky. The 6-foot-2 guard is renowned for his defense, and Butler saw an uptick in his perimeter shooting (39 percent from 3) in his final college season.

St. John's guard Deivon Smith: The fifth-year senior was a key cog for the Red Storm in 2024-25, averaging 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Prior to that, he played for Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, and Utah. He also starred at Grayson High School in the Metro Atlanta suburbs. Smith may be more of a Summer League or Two-Way target.