Hawks mock draft roundup: Who experts have Atlanta targeting now

The 2025 NBA Draft will arrive in less than four weeks. It's not quite "crunch time" in the draft world, but it's certainly getting close, and anticipation is growing as the NBA Playoffs begin to wind down. For the Atlanta Hawks, the 2025 class presents an opportunity to add to the team's future-facing depth, as the club holds two first round picks at No. 13 and No. 22 overall.

In this space, we'll take a glance at four mainstream mock drafts and what they project for the Hawks as of Friday, May 30.

No. 13 pick

ESPN — Joan Beringer, Big, Cedevita — Jonathan Givony describes this pick as "taking a swing on a high-upside prospect," and the Hawks could certainly be in the market for an athletic center to pair with Onyeka Okongwu in the future. Givony also notes that Beringer has "tremendous physical tools" and the "ability to cover ground on the perimeter." Beringer would be a long-term prospect, much more than a player that would help Atlanta quickly.

The Athletic — Nolan Traoré, Guard, Saint-Quentin — In his write-up of the Traore pick, Sam Vecenie notes that the Hawks "could use another player in the backcourt who could both play with Trae Young or could back up Young as the lead ballhandler in bench units." This archetype is also what the Hawks were seeking with Kobe Bufkin in drafting him in 2023, but it still remains a viable path if Atlanta likes a player with Traore's skill set.

Bleacher Report — Derik Queen, Big, Maryland — Jonathan Wasserman gives the Hawks perhaps the most enticing option of any mainstream mock this month. Queen is largely expected to be off the board by the time Atlanta is on the clock, but Wasserman describes Queen as "a unique prospect who could really impact the game with a seldom seen blend of size, scoring, vision and feel."

The Ringer — Egor Demin, Guard, BYU — Demin is the best passer in this year's class, and at more than 6-foot-8 without shoes, he also has the size to see any angle. J. Kyle Mann writes that "Demin could give its offense a steady hand when Trae Young sits, or help bridge to the future should it decide to move on from Trae before he can hit free agency in 2026."

No. 22 pick

ESPN — Will Riley, Wing, Illinois — ESPN's Jeremy Woo writes the following about Atlanta's selection of Riley. "He will be in the discussion for teams selecting higher than this, with excellent size for a wing (measuring over 6-foot-8 barefoot at the combine) and room to add strength. His terrific offensive instincts and potential to make shots from the perimeter at a high level check important boxes if a team can afford him some patience." In addition, Riley would give the Hawks yet another upside bet on the wing.

The Athletic — Cedric Coward, Wing, Washington State — Coward is a fast-rising prospect that may not be available at No. 22 at this point. Still, Sam Vecenie notes that Coward could be "a real upside swing for a team in the back half of the first round that wants to bet on his current trajectory." Coward also measured with a 7-foot-2 wingspan at the combine that turned quite a few heads in the scouting community.

Bleacher Report — Maxime Raynaud, Big, Stanford — On Raynaud, Jonathan Wasserman writes that "teams figure to see a second-unit, 7-foot-1 weapon that can stretch the floor create offense out of the post." The 7-footer averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game as a senior at Stanford, and there is a lot to like about his skill set.

The Ringer — Thomas Sorber, Big, Georgetown — If the Hawks are aiming to take a big with either pick, Sorber at No. 22 would be a tremendous value. J. Kyle Mann describes Sorber as a player that could "have the kind of subtle impact that ball knowers and League Pass obsessives love to champion," while also noting he "makes winning plays."