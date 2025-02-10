Hawks news: Newcomers debut in a win, Mark Williams impact, Risacher's double duty at All-Star Weekend
The Atlanta Hawks enjoyed an encouraging weekend following the trade deadline. Quin Snyder's team overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday evening and followed that with a relatively comfortable road win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
The weekend also marked the arrival of a trio of new contributors to Atlanta's roster, all of whom debuted in the victory over Washington and the Hawks climbed within 1.5 games of the Southeast Division lead.
Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Terance Mann arrive
Atlanta's decision to move on from De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic wasn't universally popular, but the team's trade deadline actions did improve the team's depth. That was already on display in the first game for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and Terance Mann. LeVert battled foul trouble in his debut, but he acted as something of a "backup point guard," entering the game in place of Trae Young in both halves and operating alongside other ball-handlers like Dyson Daniels.
Niang made the loudest arrival, burying four three-pointers in a span of only a few minutes during a third quarter run that swung the game in Atlanta's favor. Niang also started the game at power forward, even before any of the three newcomers had the opportunity to practice even once with the team. Mann played 25 effective minutes in a bench role, immediately showcasing the versatility that drew post-trade praise from both Snyder and Hawks GM Landry Fields.
Atlanta's rotation could further expand as soon as Monday against the Orlando Magic with the potential return of Clint Capela and/or Mo Gueye. However, it is clear that the trio of LeVert, Niang, and Mann will contribute early and often to a team that is still pushing toward playoff contention.
The rescinded Mark Williams trade could benefit the Hawks
Hawks diehards have been following the Los Angeles Lakers quite closely this season, and not only because the Lakers are seemingly always in the news. As part of the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to New Orleans, the Hawks acquired an unprotected 2025 first-round pick from Los Angeles, meaning that Atlanta has been rooting against the Lakers all season long.
Unfortunately for Landry Fields and company, the Lakers have soundly over-performed their underlying metrics this season, posting a 31-19 record despite the point differential of a 26-24 team. As such, some of the high-end outcomes for that unprotected selection are likely out the window, but the Hawks may still benefit from a high-profile transaction that went awry for the Lakers. Los Angeles spent much of its remaining trade capital to acquire big man Mark Williams before the deadline, only to rescind the deal due to medical issues. Because the deadline has passed, there was no other recourse for Los Angeles and, while the Lakers could be active in the buyout market, they are left with a (very) thin center group.
The Lakers appear quite likely to make the playoffs this season, which is not the best news for the Hawks. However, there is a notable difference between the Hawks making a selection in the mid-teens and the Hawks making a selection in the mid-twenties of the 2025 NBA Draft, and that could be the type of swing that transpires as part of the fallout of the now-failed trade for Williams.
Zaccharie Risacher will be pulling double duty in San Francisco
Trae Young was a rather egregious snub from the 2025 NBA All-Star team. At the time of the reserve voting from NBA coaches, Young trailed only Nikola Jokic in points created (both from scoring and assists), and the 26-year-old point guard continues to lead the league in assists. Alas, he was not selected, leaving No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher as Atlanta's only representative at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.
At this juncture, it is at least plausible that Young could be selected as an injury replacement for the All-Star team, but Risacher will definitely be participating in two different events. Risacher was a lock to be selected to take part in Friday's Rising Stars event featuring young players from around the league, and that honor was announced first. Then, earlier this month, Risacher was tabbed to participate — alongside No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr — in the Kia Skills Challenge on Saturday.
Risacher has enjoyed a solid rookie season, averaging 11.3 points per game and making 44 starts for the Hawks. He is also in the midst of an impressive stretch, making 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts since Christmas and committing only one turnover in his last six games.