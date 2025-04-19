Hawks’ painful NBA Play-In Tournament elimination comes with big silver lining

The Atlanta Hawks should walk away from their NBA Play-In Tournament elimination game loss to the Miami Heat in good spirits. Yes, morale within the organization would be higher if they had won and not squandered two chances to secure a playoff spot. But despite a frustrating end to the season, things aren't as bad as they might seem.

Even if the Hawks beat the Heat and claimed the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed, they were never a threat to the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers. They'd be staring down the barrel of a gentleman's sweep -- at best. However, what Atlanta can take away from their 123-114 overtime defeat versus Miami is that the future is bright -- specifically for center Onyeka Okongwu.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy!

Onyeka Okongwu cements his status as Hawks' long-term center in NBA Play-In Tournament loss vs. Heat

Okongwu was sensational against the Heat while setting the record for minutes played in a single play-in game (50). He recorded 28 points on an impressive 12-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals and a block. While his efforts weren't enough for the Hawks to prevail, the 2020 No. 6 overall selection showcased why Atlanta invested significant draft capital in him.

Heat All-Star guard Tyler Herro tallied a contest-high 30 points, though Okongwu had the best all-around performance. His 28.3 game score was by far the best of the 18 players who took the court in the Atlanta-Miami win-or-go-home showdown.

Wreaking havoc on both ends of the floor, Okongwu's versatility and two-way skill set were apparent. He was making an impact as a floor-spacer and on the boards while being actively engaged and forcing turnovers on defense. One sequence late in the fourth quarter perfectly encapsulates his talent:

THIS SEQUENCE FROM ONYEKA OKONGWU 😱 pic.twitter.com/P342KgetLR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2025

It took time for Okongwu to fend off platoon mate Clint Capela as Atlanta's full-time starting big man. But upon doing so, he more than looked the part. The 24-year-old averaged 15.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game on .581/.362/.762 shooting splits across 40 starts in 2024-25. Moreover, his solid three-point percentage was on respectable volume (2.4 nightly attempts), too, and an adequate free throw clip indicates this is a sustainable rate.

Between Okongwu's continued ascension, 2024 first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and rising star Jalen Johnson, Atlanta boasts one of the Association's most exciting young frontcourts. Their backcourt of All-Star floor general Trae and Most Improved Player of the Year favorite Dyson Daniels isn't too shabby either.