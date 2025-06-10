Hawks hosted two potential lottery steals for pre-draft workouts

The Atlanta Hawks hold two of the top 22 picks in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, and the possibilities are nearly endless. For one, this is considered by many to be a relatively "flat" draft in the middle of the first round, and with the picks separated by nine spots (No. 13 and No. 22), Atlanta's best path is to cast a wide net when it comes to prospect evaluation. From there, the Hawks also have entered the summer with widespread uncertainty at the highest levels of the organization, with a lengthy search for a new president of basketball operations and Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh bringing in a pair of experienced executives this week.

However, Lauren Williams of the AJC reported on Monday that the Hawks held a workout that included at least four potential draftees and two of those prospects are potential lottery picks on June 25. Williams shares that projected first round picks Jase Richardson of Michigan State and Asa Newell of Georgia visited Atlanta, with Florida guard Will Richard and Alabama big man Cliff Omoruyi also taking part.

It should be stressed that the Hawks are in the range where they should be (and likely are) hosting workouts for virtually every player projected between the late lottery and the middle of the second round in the 2025 class. In fact, most teams also bring in a bevy of potential second round and undrafted selections, if only to potentially evaluate those prospects for Two-Way slots and Summer League invites. In fact, Atlanta does not currently have a second round pick and, while it is not impossible that Richard or Omoruyi could be targets in a trade scenario, the Hawks could simply be doing due diligence.

At any rate, here is a quick look at what the Hawks could be evaluating with Richardson and Newell.

Jase Richardson could boost the Hawks' perimeter scoring

Richardson was an excellent offensive player in his one season at Michigan State, especially down the stretch of the 2024-25 campaign. In his last 15 outings, Richardson took a leap to become Michigan State's No. 1 option, averaging 16 points per game with strong eefficiency numbers. For the season, Richardson shot 41.2 percent from 3-point distance, and his scoring acumen is his calling card at this juncture.

However, Richardson measured quite small (less than 6'1) at the NBA Draft Combine, and there are concerns about whether he is a point guard at the NBA level without the presence of top-tier passing acumen. Richardson is also not hyper-athletic by NBA standards, and that provides limitations on the defensive end, particularly at his size. Overall, Richardson might profile as more of a "third guard" and, while that would be a very reasonable archetype for a mid-to-late first round pick, Atlanta could have reservations given the presence of another small guard in Trae Young.

Asa Newell could be a key frontcourt depth piece

Newell put together a very strong freshman season at Georgia, earning All-Freshman honors in the best conference in the country. He averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, and the 6-foot-9 combo big is a big-time athlete. Newell is also an excellent offensive rebounder, and his potential defensive versatility is very appetizing. In short, he can defend multiple positions given his size and athleticism, and Newell plays hard.

On the flip side, Newell isn't necessarily center-sized (6-foot-11 wingspan at 6-foot-9), and there are concerns on whether he can "anchor" an NBA defense as a full-time center. If he can't, his offensive limitations could become a concern at the power forward spot, particularly because he has not shown a great deal of passing or perimeter shooting ability. With that said, Atlanta has built an intriguing frontcourt in which Newell could be a fit playing next to either Jalen Johnson (as a center) or next to Onyeka Okongwu (as a power forward).