Hawks stock: Buying or selling Onyeka Okongwu's 3-point shooting?

Atlanta Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu is enjoying the best stretch of his production in his five-year NBA career. Since taking on a bigger role (that eventually became a full-time starting job) in mid-January, Okongwu is averaging 15.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.3 stocks (steals + blocks) per game while maintaining elite efficiency. Over that sample, Okongwu is shooting 60.4 percent from the field, including 64.7 on 2-point attempts, but another encouraging development is also in the works for the 24-year-old.

In short, he is taking more 3-pointers ... and making them.

Over his first three seasons, Okongwu was essentially a total non-threat from beyond the arc. He attempted only 16 3-pointers in those three campaigns and, despite intriguing shooting touch and whispers of perimeter shooting potential, that part of his game was slow to develop. Then, Okongwu shot a respectable 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc in his fourth season, but he attempted only 69 shots in 55 games, and they were all essentially wide-open looks that opposing defenses were freely allowing.

In 2024-25, that status quo continued for the first 31 games, as Okongwu shot just 11-of-50 (22 percent) from 3-point range, bringing his career total to 38-135 (28.1 percent) across 264 games. Beginning with Okongwu taking on a bigger role, his 3-point volume has picked up considerably, attempting 60 shots from long distance in the last 33 games. By no means does that make Okongwu an established bomber, but he is up to 25-60 (41.7 percent) over the last 33 games, including 11-of-19 in his last seven outings.

A reliable 3-point shot could help Onyeka Oknogwu take another leap

It is likely safe to assume that Okongwu is not suddenly a true-talent 41.7 percent 3-point shooter, much less one who would consistently make 11 of every 19 attempts. However, the public comments from Okongwu and Hawks head coach Quin Snyder point to an organizational willingness toward Okongwu taking more 3-pointers, as well as a comfort that he will make enough of them to justify the volume.

One intriguing development is that Okongwu has sped up his delivery on long-range shots. In previous seasons, a sundial could have clocked Okongwu's release time, as he was extremely deliberate in taking only the wide-open looks. Now, he is hunting his 3-point shot much more, in part due to the reality that he can get the shot off in a hastier fashion. To be clear, Okongwu is still not at the point where he can get up massive volume, both because of where he tends to be deployed on the court and a release that is still not pristine. At the same time, the Hawks are eager to utilize his gravity, not only to create more 3-point attempts for Okongwu but also to establish a baseline that would prompt opposing defenses to respect his offerings.

An outsider might look at Okongwu shooting 32.7 percent on 110 3-point attempts this season and be wholly unmoved by his progress. After all, that is not a particularly inspiring statistical baseline in either accuracy or volume. However, Okongwu has now taken more 3-pointers in his fifth season than he did in his first four seasons combined, and as he continues to develop as Atlanta's clear starting center, there is a clear buy-in on all sides for this uptick to continue.

Now, the tricky part will be figuring out just how good Okongwu might be in converting those attempts into makes, especially if defenses lean more in his direction. His career mark of 32.3 percent feels too low as a future-facing projection, but some regression is likely coming from the 41.7 percent mark over nearly a half-season of action. In the meantime, Snyder and his staff will continue to encourage Okongwu to take them when they're open, and Okongwu seems ready to oblige.