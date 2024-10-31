Atlanta appears to be the early winner of Dejounte Murray trade as Dyson Daniels is becoming a defensive star
The Atlanta Hawks are making waves early this season after a transformative offseason. Despite finishing as a play-in team last year, they landed the number one pick, selecting promising forward Zaccharie Risacher. In a surprising move, they also traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., multiple role players, and two future first-round picks. Although initially viewed as a one-sided trade, Daniels has quickly become an invaluable defensive force for the Hawks.
Daniels is proving himself as one of the league’s top defenders, currently leading the NBA with 28 deflections and 11 steals, and ranking fourth overall in blocks with four, trailing only two other guards in the league.
After spending two seasons primarily as a bench player with the Pelicans, Daniels is now thriving as a starter, averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.8 steals over 32.5 minutes in four games. His defensive acumen and versatility at 6-foot-7 make him an ideal fit in the Hawks' system, which currently ranks fourth in the league in blocks, steals, and opponent fast-break points per game. His presence in the paint has been a key factor in the Hawks holding opponents to the third-lowest points in the paint league-wide.
Dyson Daniels is the versatile wing the Hawks defense desperately needed
The Hawks seem to be making strides with this trade, and Dyson Daniels is looking like a fantastic fit, especially on the defensive end. Murray's absence in New Orleans only emphasizes the difference Daniels is making for Atlanta's defense, while the Pelicans struggle to fill the gap defensively without him.
With Daniels alongside Trae Young, the Hawks hope to build on a 2-3 start and finally break a two-season streak without a winning record. If Daniels maintains his stellar defensive play and the roster continues to gel, Atlanta could be primed for a strong postseason push in the competitive Eastern Conference.