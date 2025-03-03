HBCU All Stars, LLC welcomes first ever Women's HBCU All-Star Game

Women's basketball continues to grow with the dominance of A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, JuJu Watkins, Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers. Often, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are left out of the conversation, but HBCU All Stars, LLC., CEO Travis L. Williams is about to alter those circumstances by hosting an inaugural women's HBCU All-Star Game on April 6th.

NCAA Women's basketball experienced a growth in viewership that continues to soar with a 37 percent increase from the 2023-24 season, per ESPN's Katie Callahan. Williams, who founded HBCU All Stars, LLC., in 2019, plans to provide a global stage for HBCU women's basketball programs. The media marketing conglomerate launched the Men's HBCU All-Star Game in 2022 in New Orleans.

After three successful HBCU All-Star Games, the men will host their fourth game in San Antonio and the women will have their first All-Star game which will feature the best and the brightest talents at HBCUs.

Williams' background and passion for HBCUs came from his time as a former basketball player, and coaching experience from Tennessee State University and Fort Valley State University.

The CEO of HBCU All Stars, LLC., sat down with FanSided Thursday, and discussed the excitement of HBCU basketball and the importance of hosting its first ever women's All-Star game.

What sparked the decision to create the HBCU All-Star experience?

Williams: Thank you God, thank you God, thank you God for the vision. I think after 17 successful years of coaching, eight of my 17 years of coaching at an HBCU and being a former head coach at two prestigious HBCUs and also having an opportunity to play on the other side at a Predominately White Institution (PWI) and being able to see the difference between the haves and have nots.

How will the HBCU Women's All-Star game in its inaugural season help showcase Women's talent for WNBA teams to see?

Williams: It's very important as we mentioned, we recognize that the top women in HBCU basketball last year, take it one step further, Tomekia Reed, who was a former Jackson State University women's basketball coach, we named our C. Vivian Stringer National Coach of the Year. Of course you know she's at Charlotte and to be able to bring them that national spotlight when we hosted our third annual HBCU All-Star was really, really telling. But I think it starts with what we are doing and being able to provide this national/global platform for our women. You look at our watch list now, we currently have 100 of the nation's top women on our watch list as we speak.

And to participate in the all-star game, it's all graduating seniors. We have an amazing national scouting staff that's well recognized and has over 100 years of experience together.

How does a coach leaving an HBCU help provide more exposure for the programs?

Williams: For my division one or division two programs, a lot of folks don't know the sacrifices we make on our personal/professional records to go out and play a number of guaranteed games. If you look at my record, and say, oh man, these whatever, x amount of games under five hundred. Does that truly define whether or not I am a good coach or a bad coach? Sometimes, I make the sacrifices to play the guaranteed games, the power five schools to guarantee money to help support our athletic programs. We have some of the most talented and amazing coaches out there. You look at some of their records and it's a stigma associated with that. Whether or not our coaches decide to leave and pursue opportunities, sometimes we don't get those opportunities based on that track.

That's why I'm not only fighting for our student athletes. I'm fighting for our coaches that are coaching our game. This is a high world recognition to be a HBCU All-Star coach. It's held in that high prestige and a national broadcast. And so I'm here fighting for our coaches in this space.

Why does it appear that HBCUs fire coaches at a faster pace than PWIs?

Williams: It's just not HBCUs, it's more of 'what have you done for me lately?' HBCUs kind of magnify, you know. But it's happening, that's why it always goes back to the leadership here, depending on the vision of the program. Because the reality of it, if you've got a president or athletic director that is going to let you build the program, that's what you want.

How do you pitch HBCU athletics to high school seniors in today's NIL climate?

Williams: It's tough for high school kids, you know, the reality is if you're not a four or five star and maybe borderline, please start, a lot of programs aren't recruiting high school kids. My pitch is you have to go where you're wanted. Not everyone is going to go division one. Go somewhere you can showcase your talent and where you can improve.

Don't turn your nose up at any of the opportunities.

What are some surprises the HBCU community can expect from the Women's HBCU All-Star game?

Williams: Well, they don't do this Zack, they don't do this, this is a game changer. They can do preseason stuff, in-game, have tournaments, or do other stuff. But when it's all said and done, this is such a God given vision, there is no such thing bigger than college basketball/ final four weekend. In 30 plus days, history will be made with a sell out crowd, featuring the top 24 women in HBCU basketball. This will be an event that celebrates black athletes at the highest level.

The 4th Annual Men's HBCU All-Star Game and the first ever Women's HBCU All-Star Game will take place Sunday, Apr. 6,2025, at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Tickets can be purchased at HBCUALLSTARGAME.com.