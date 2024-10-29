The Whiteboard: A healthy Darius Garland raises the ceiling for Cleveland

A huge reason for the Wizards getting their first win of the season was Bilal Coulibaly's defense on Trae Young.



He helped hold Young to 2-for-15 FG and 2-for-10 3PT with 6 TOs in spite of his 14 pts and 13 assists.



That included the win-sealing stop in the closing seconds. pic.twitter.com/nFKH1xEZ1k