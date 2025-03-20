Heartbreaking fate befalls Louisville star who tried to play through injury

In a tough opening-round battle, No. 8 seed Louisville fell to No. 9 seed Creighton, 89-75, ending their March Madness journey earlier than expected. But the bigger story of the game was the unfortunate injury to senior guard Reyne Smith, who went down clutching his right ankle at the 11:37 mark in the second half.

An emotional scene as Reyne Smith is helped off the floor pic.twitter.com/koKcBNWhOn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2025

After being helped off the court by teammates, Smith did not return, visibly emotional as he left the game. It was a crushing moment for the senior, who had fought back from a previous ankle injury just weeks prior to suit up for what was likely his final college game.

Reyne Smith’s grit and determination were on full display in March Madness

Smith had injured the same ankle against California late in the regular season, which sidelined him for four games. But with March Madness on the horizon, he worked tirelessly to get back on the floor for Louisville’s opening-round matchup.

“It’s feeling great,” Smith said before the game. “Had a great past week of treatment and doing everything I could to get back. So it’s in a really good spot right now.”

Despite coming off the bench as a precaution, Smith gave everything he had, finishing with five points on 1-for-5 shooting, including a signature three-pointer that his teammates have come to expect from him.

Smith’s journey to Louisville was anything but ordinary. After spending three seasons at the College of Charleston, where he made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2023 and 2024, he set his sights on the ACC, making Louisville his top choice in the transfer portal. The move paid off, as he delivered the best season of his collegiate career, averaging:

13.4 points per game

38.3 percent from three

Career-high 94.2 percent from the free-throw line

Head coach Pat Kelsey, who coached Smith for three seasons at Charleston before joining him at Louisville, knew exactly what kind of player he was bringing in.

“Big-game Reyne. I’ve coached Reyne for three years, and when the lights are brightest, he’s at his best. He’s open when he gets off the bus.”

Though Louisville’s March Madness run was cut short, Smith’s fight to return to the court, even at less than 100 percent, speaks volumes about his determination and love for the game.

And while his college career may be over, his story is far from finished.