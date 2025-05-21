Heat could get into the Giannis sweepstakes with one creative move

The Miami Heat enter this offseason with several needs across the board, though chief among them is finding the team's next franchise centerpiece. Fortunately for them, they've been floated as a potential destination for Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in the wake of his soft-launch trade request.

However, the Heat have hamstrung themselves as to what they can offer the Bucks for Antetokounmpo, or any other star who may become available. Miami president Pat Riley and the front office have depleted their future draft equity. But why, you may ask? Primarily because of their deal to acquire veteran combo guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets before the 2024 deadline.

Missing out on a consensus top-five player in the world like Antetokounmpo due to their lack of ammo would be utterly demoralizing for the Heat. But Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel proposed a simple yet innovative solution ($) that can free up some of Miami's assets. It'd require taking a short-term loss, but they subsequently become equipped to compete with other possible suitors for the Greek Freak.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Trading out of the first round in 2025 can put Heat in Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes

Miami received the 20th overall pick in this year's draft via the five-team swap that sent disgruntled star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Nonetheless, Winderman notes that moving out of the first round entirely can "open multiple first-round picks for trade ahead of the current 2030 limitation."

Teams can't be without first-round picks in consecutive future seasons, as Winderman explains, which is also known as the "Stepien Rule" (so named for former Cavaliers owner Ted Stepien, who traded so many of his picks that his fellow owners eventually felt compelled to put a stop to him). Yet, the rule has a loophole, which the Heat can exploit: Said first-rounders don't have to be your own.

The Heat sent a 2027 lottery-protected first-round pick to the Hornets for Rozier, which becomes unprotected in 2028 if it doesn't convey. The possibility of Charlotte getting either prevents Miami from dangling any first-rounders from 2026-29 in Antetokounmpo talks. So, unless Riley and Co. fall in love with a prospect from the incoming class of rookies, opting for flexibility feels like the logical approach.