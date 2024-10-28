Heat completely miss the mark on Dwyane Wade statue: Best memes and tweets
By Lior Lampert
The Miami Heat honored arguably their best player in franchise history, Dwayne Wade, by unveiling a statue of him outside the Kaseya Center. It was a special moment for him, his family and the fans, symbolizing a legendary and wildly successful career.
After an eight-month wait following the official announcement, Wade became the first Heat player with a statue outside the team's home court. However, the occasion was quickly spoiled when social media caught a glimpse of the monument.
To put it lightly, people were perplexed with how the sculptor depicted Wade. The figure went viral online for all the wrong reasons, albeit fair and warranted. X (formerly known as Twitter) was having a field day, with one hilarious post after another. Below, you can see some of the funniest reactions from Miami's attempt to commemorate Wade.
"That’s crazy. I can’t believe it … Who is that guy?" Wade stated in response to seeing the statue. While the comments from his speech are taken out of context here, the message is very fitting. We also can't identify the person on the bust, considering it looks nothing like the Hall of Famer.
Meanwhile, this user may have figured out who the artist drew inspiration from. Somehow, the statue parallels retired NBA veteran Antoine Walker more than Wade.
Wade wasn't the only one shocked by the appearance of his statue. As shown, the child spotted in the background while the 13-time All-Star is soaking it all in isn't impressed. Frankly, many around her are also visibly flabbergasted.
Someone found a photo from Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade's wedding day and photoshopped the statue's head on it. The resemblance is uncanny -- you could hardly tell the image apart from the original.
Miami gave Wade "the Cristiano Ronaldo treatment." The international soccer icon was in a similar situation in 2017, though his infamous figurine has since been replaced. Could the Heat take note of the public backlash and do the same?