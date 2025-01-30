Heat fans get welcome distraction from Jimmy Butler saga with Tyler Herro All-Star news
By Quinn Everts
Miami Heat fans have not been having much fun the past few months; with the Jimmy Butler trade saga dragging on and stealing all the headlines, it's been easy to gloss over how good of a season Tyler Herro is having.
Well, it's impossible to ignore Herro now, because the new face of the Heat is officially an NBA All-Star. On Thursday night, the league announced the reserves for both the East and West, and Herro will be representing the Heat in the Bay Area next month.
This is a pretty nice distraction for Heat fans from the drama that Jimmy Butler has brought with his trade request and subsequent suspensions.
Tyler Herro is ignoring the drama and simply hooping
This is an extremely well-deserved nod for the 25 year-old, former Kentucky Wildcats star. In his sixth season, Herro has exploded as an offensive juggernaut for Miami, averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Now he heads out West for the NBA's All-Star Game.
With all the outside noise surrounding the Heat this season, Herro has simply put his head down and gotten to work. He looks sharper than he ever has, his handle is more refined, his facilitation is by far the best it's been and he's kept the Heat afloat with Butler in and out of the lineup. At 23-23, the Heat are currently in the No. 7 seed in the East and somehow competing for a playoff spot in a mess of an Eastern Conference.
Herro joins Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Damian Lillard as a reserve for the Eastern Conference.