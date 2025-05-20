Heat’s Jimmy Butler trade could quietly lead to next big NBA Draft steal

The Miami Heat are still feeling the ripple effects of the Jimmy Butler trade, months after the deal.

They were unceremoniously eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, following the trade of their leader to the Golden State Warriors. However, they earned the 20th pick in this year's draft from a trade. They can use that trade to land a high-upside prospect like Nolan Traore.

According to ESPN projections, the Heat are expected to select the point guard with the No. 20 overall pick. Traore is a player who can bring instant value to this Heat team.

Heat can land point guard of the future with Nolan Traore

Traore, the 6-foot-5 guard from France, is regarded as one of the best point guards in this year's draft. Some big boards have him projected to be a lottery pick. However, his streaky and inconsistent play could have him falling which would bode well for the Heat.

Fortunately, the Heat have a strong track record of developing talent taken in the middle of the first round. Tyler Herro, who was selected No.13 overall in 2019 in the first round, blossomed into an All-Star last season.

In the past two drafts, Jaime Jaquez Jr. was selected at No. 18 and Kel'el Ware at No. 15. Both became pivotal rotation players for Miami.

Based on Traore's length and ability to impact the game offensively, he could fit right into the Heat development pipeline.

The NBA has seen a surge of French talent entering the league in recent years, led by San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama.

The Washington Wizards have two significant building blocks: Alex Sarr, who was taken with the No. 2 overall pick last year, and Bilal Coulibaly, who has shown flashes of elite play throughout his time in the nation's capital.

The Heat could be getting the next French breakout star.