Who is the heaviest player ever picked in the NFL Draft? Desmond Watson tipping the scales

At 6-foot-6 and a jaw-dropping 464 pounds, Florida Gators defensive tackle Desmond Watson is turning heads and testing limits.

He’s not just the biggest player in this year’s 2025 NFL draft class — he’s potentially the heaviest player ever drafted in NFL history. Let that sink in. The heaviest in the over 100-year history of the NFL. If this happens, he will overtake the likes of Trent Brown (380 pounds) and Daniel Faalele (384 pounds) to officially become the most massive draft pick the league has ever seen.

Forget the trenches — this man is the trench. Oh yes, scouts are talking, and they’re wondering if this record-breaking behemoth is worth the gamble. Watson became a fan favorite in Gainesville not just because he looked like a Madden create-a-player maxed out on the size slider, but because he could move. Yes, really.

At Florida, he wasn’t a three-down machine. He didn’t need to be. When he was on the field, running backs disappeared, and quarterbacks got uncomfortable real fast. In college, he was playing against much smaller linemen compared to what he's about to face in the NFL. Will the guys in the pros be as heavy as he is? No way, but their quickness could be a cause for concern.

Desmond Watson can make NFL history but has a tough road ahead

If Watson sheds 20–30 pounds without losing the strength and presence that made him a household name in Florida, he becomes a legitimate weapon in short-yardage and goal-line packages. Maybe, just maybe, a team like the Philadelphia Eagles takes a flyer on him and stores him in their defensive line room and has him become a different player. After all, the Birds already have Jordan Davis in the building, and he possesses the leadership qualities to make Watson a better player.

But let's make one thing very clear. Desmond Watson isn’t your typical NFL Draft story. He’s not going to be in every analyst’s top 100. But if a team calls his name in any round, he will break a record. Furthermore, if a team is going to take a chance on a prospect, why not pick the one who can literally take up two gaps, win over a fan base in one viral clip, and become the answer to a bar trivia question forever?

This is just television ratings galore waiting to strike. If you thought NFL Network's Rich Eisen went crazy over kickers and punters and Michigan Wolverines, just imagine his reaction if and when he sees Desmond Watson get picked, it will become a viral video in just seconds.