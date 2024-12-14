Way-too-early 2025 Heisman Trophy power rankings: Arch Manning coming, don't sleep on LaNorris Sellers
While everyone was caught up in debating Travis Hunter vs. Ashton Jeanty for the Heisman Trophy race this season, all indications for some time have been that the two-way star for the Colorado Buffaloes has been running away with the award (and deservedly so by my estimation). But as Hunter accepts college football's most prestigious individual award on Saturday night, we obviously have to start thinking about next year — more pointedly, next season's Heisman race.
Considering that we're a full nine months and change away from the start of the 2025 season, there are some uncertainties when it comes to the 2025 Heisman Trophy race. We don't know if the likes of potential NFL Draft entrants like Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers and several more will elect to turn pro or return to school (perhaps another school in some cases) to try and improve their draft stock.
Amid that uncertainty, we're going to play it safe as we turn our eyes to the 2025 Heisman race and leave the potential draft candidates who would be in the awards race if they returned to school out of our consideration. So with that in mind, let's dive into the Top 10 candidates to win the Heisman Trophy next season, a list and power rankings that will have no chance of backfiring.
10. QB DJ Lagway, Florida
We're going to start off these Heisman power rankings by taking a flier, albeit one that's well worthwhile. As a true freshman this season, there seemed to be some hesitancy from Billy Napier and the Florida Gators coaching staff to fully turn offense over to quarterback DJ Lagway. Once they did, though, it's not a coincidence that the Gators were able to achieve bowl-eligibility and pull off some key upsets down the stretch.
Amid sporadic early-season playing time, Lagway only finished the year with 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven picks. However, the dynamism he possesses with a cannon arm and equally dangerous rushing ability were evident. More importantly for his potential Heisman candidacy, the talent arrow is pointed up for Florida going into the 2025 season, which could only raise his stock and allow him to further increase his production across a full season if he can stay healthy.
9. QB Kevin Jennings, SMU
Right out of the gate in the 2024 season, there were questions about whether or not the SMU Mustangs were ready for their move to the ACC as Rhett Lashlee's team struggled against inferior competition and even lost to BYU. Then a switch flipped in Dallas, thus leading to SMU's College Football Playoff berth and ACC Championship Game. That switch was, well, a switch — one made at quarterback in moving from Preston Stone to Kevin Jennings fully.
Jennings was remarkably good in his first year as the starter. Despite not having a full season as the starter, he still threw for 2,183 yards with 14 touchdowns, though that came with nine interceptions. He also added 255 rushing yards and five scores. As he's now garnered valuable experience and SMU should only increase its talent level at the power conference level, Jennings is the dual-threat dark horse that could have some real legs next season, especially now that he's undoubtedly the guy.
8. WR Ryan Williams, Alabama
As mentioned, one of the big questions regarding the 2025 Heisman Trophy race will be whether or not Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe returns for another year or not. My belief remains that he could benefit from another year of Kalen DeBoer's tutelage to best maximize his NFL potential, but that's far from a guarantee. Regardless of if it's Milroe taking snaps or someone else, though, wide receiver Ryan Williams is going to be a major factor in the Heisman race.
In case you hadn't heard on any Alabama broadcast this season, Williams was the top pass-catcher for the Crimson Tide this season despite being only 17 years old. The true freshman finished the season with 857 yards on 45 receptions along with eight touchdowns and two more rushing scores as well. He's an electric playmaker with and without the ball in his hands and he'll be that whether it's Milroe, Austin Mack or someone else playing quarterback in Tuscaloosa next year.
7. RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is going to be the only running back that appears in these early power rankings. Sorry for the spoiler alert there, but it speaks to how talented the Fighting Irish back is (and, unfortunately, to the value of running backs in the Heisman conversation). But as he returns to South Bend for the 2025 season, Love has put everything on tape and into the box score to believe he can be the type of force that makes it to New York City in a year's time.
While splitting time in the backfield, Love only got 134 carries on the season. He more than made the most of them, however, totaling 949 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. The Notre Dame star also showcased his pass-catching ability, taking 22 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He's as explosive as they come and, with a likely increase in workload next season, he could put up eye-popping numbers for a CFP contender, which is worthy of Heisman consideration without a doubt.
6. QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Few players in college football frustrate me to the degree that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik does. There are many times when I wonder what the hell the young man is doing and if the moment is too big for him. At other times, though, you see the talent and athleticism that made him a 5-star recruit. So going into the 2025 season, the big question becomes if we can get a full season put together of his best moments.
Despite some criticism of his play this past year, Klubnik still ended the season posting 3,303 passing yards with 33 touchdowns and only five interceptions while also adding 485 rushing yards and seven more touchdowns. He's going to remain the pulse of the Tigers offense moving forward into another campaign but we'll then see if he's able to lead Clemson to enough success combined with his individual production to seriously insert himself into the Heisman race.
5. QB Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee
There were plenty of people, myself included, who expected Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava to be a fringe Heisman candidate this season as a redshirt freshman. That, however, was not how things transpired out of Knoxville. For the most part in the 2024 campaign, the Vols leaned heavily on their defense and, offensively, running back Dylan Sampson led the way far more so than Iamaleava.
On the whole, Iamaleava threw for 2,512 yards with 19 scores and five interceptions while rushing for 311 yards and a touchdown as well. It was far from a tremendous individual effort. At the same time, however, there were signs that Nico was improving. In his final two games, he threw for at least 200 yards and four touchdowns in each of them. With the cheat code that is Josh Heupel's offense, there's a real chance that Iamaleava continues on his upward trajectory and really breaks out in the 2025 season.
4. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
While there might be some uncertainty about what the Ohio State offense looks like in the 2025 season, specifically who will be playing quarterback for the Buckeyes, there is one certainty: Jeremiah Smith is going to be heavily involved. As a true freshman, the top recruit for OSU immediately asserted himself as the WR1 in the Buckeyes offense and it could only get more lucrative and productive from here.
Smith burst onto the scene in Columbus in his first college season with 57 catches for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns while also adding a rushing touchdown to his credit as well. What really stands out with Smith and Ohio State, though, is how much better these numbers might be depending on what happens at quarterback. For all of the experience and dual-threat ability Will Howard offers, it's become clear he's limited as a passer. So as he passes the baton under center, Smith could break out even further.
3. QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
This is absolutely me planting my flag. No, I'm not the first person to claim that LaNorris Sellers is awesome after his breakout 2024 season with South Carolina — not even close. However, the fact that I'm willing to already put him as a Top 3 candidate to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy with the Gamecocks might be a bit bolder than some others are willing to go at this juncture. It's wholly justified, though, if you ask me.
Sellers' numbers this past season were highly impressive, throwing for 2,274 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven picks while rushing for 665 yards and seven more scores. What stood out, though, is the confidence and development he showed, especially as a passer. If he takes another step forward in that department combined with his dynamic rushing ability, Sellers is going to put up ridiculous numbers while having a South Carolina team that has enough potential to possibly find itself in the Playoff mix.
2. QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Garrett Nussmeier's decision to return to the LSU Tigers for the 2025 season could be a profitable one for both Brian Kelly and the young signal-caller. While there is still some need for development, Nussmeier could absolutely put himself in line to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, or at least the top quarterback off the board. And he could have a Heisman Trophy with him to further strengthen that case as well.
This was hardly the season LSU wanted and Nussmeier, to some degree, was part of that. He threw for 3,739 yards on 63.7% passing with 26 touchdowns and 11 picks but he faded down the stretch. I firmly believe, however, that Kelly will have the LSU offense in a better spot as another year of growth and maturity should help him put together a full season. If the Tigers then make a run at a CFP berth, Nussmeier will definitely be in the mix to head to NYC.
1. QB Arch Manning, Texas
Let me stop you before you start coming for my head: I'm fully aware that this is basically all projection at this point when it comes to Arch Manning. He's played only a handful of games with even fewer starts in his two seasons with the Texas Longhorns, so there is only but so much to go on. Having said that, there is every reason to believe from what he's shown us, particularly this season, that he's going to put himself firmly in the Heisman conversation.
On the 2024 season, Manning finishes completing 67.8% of his 90 pass attempts for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. But what could set him apart in the Heisman race is the former No. 1 overall recruit's dual-threat ability. He also rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries. With the talent pipeline in Austin showing no signs of slowing down and in Steve Sarkisian's offense, handing the reins to Arch could ultimately lead to handing him the Heisman as well.