Heisman trophy: How does Travis Hunter's season compare to other two-way players in college football history?
Colorado's Travis Hunter has made college football headlines all season for his incredible two-way talents. The junior plays just about every snap for the Buffaloes and is racking up impressive stats along the way, landing in the top 10 in the country in receiving yardage while locking up top wideouts on the other side of the ball. But as the season winds down, will that performance be enough to land him the Heisman Trophy?
The last two-way player to win the coveted individual honor was Michigan's Charles Woodson in 1997. Woodson played receiver, cornerback and even returned punts on special teams during the Wolverine's national championship season. But with all due respect to the NFL Hall of Famer, even Woodson wasn't doing what Hunter's doing right now; in fact, just about nobody ever has.
How does Travis Hunter compare to past two-way Heisman winners?
The last two-way Heisman winner, Woodson, put on an impressive 1997 campaign. But in hindsight, is it really all that impressive given Hunter's prowess? Let's compare and evaluate.
Travis Hunter (2024)
Charles Woodson (1997)
82 rec, 1,036 yds, 11 TDs
11 rec, 231 yds, 2 TDs
2 carries, 5 yds, 1 TD
3 carries, 15 yds, 1 TD
3 INTs
7 INTs
0 returns, 0 yds, 0 TDs
33 returns, 283 yds, 1 TD
As is evident, Woodson's versatility was best displayed in his punt-return game. Hunter has not had that opportunity yet this season and with just one regular season game remaining, it doesn't look likely to happen at all.
But while he dabbled on the other two phases, it was on defense where Woodson made his living. Seven interceptions led the Big Ten Conference in 1997 and really grabbed the attention of the Heisman voters. His ability to catch passes on offense was just a nice bonus, a fun novelty act to show that Woodson was good enough to also play receiver if he wanted to.
That's where Hunter thrives in today's conversation. Woodson only caught 11 balls in his Heisman-winning campaign, only occasionally rotating in for snaps. Hunter, on the other hand, is already over the 1,000-yard mark and double-digit scores, the primary engine for one of the best offenses in the Big 12. For all the hype surrounding Hunter and the Buffaloes, some of it certainly overblown, don't let that mask the fact that we've never seen a two-way player quiet like this before, playing a full compliment of snaps on both ends and thriving while he's at it.
Given that production, it almost feels like Hunter is just one pick-six away from locking up the Heisman race and crowning himself the best two-way player to grace college football since his head coach, Deion Sanders.