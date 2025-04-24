Heisman Trophy odds: 3 players too high, 3 too low after spring portal window

Somebody has to win the Heisman Trophy, so it might as well be one of these handful of players. While water has found its level a bit in recent years, meaning players with great odds to win it in the spring and summer end up doing so, that is not always the case. Often times, Heisman Trophy winners come out of the woodwork to set the entire sport of college football on fire with their stellar seasons.

Now that spring practice is mostly behind us, it may be a good time to see what the latest Heisman Trophy odds could provide us. The big names you would expect to have great odds near the top of the list are there, but some of them may not be getting you great value. Again, we will have a better idea of this once the season begins, or mostly runs its course. Regardless, let's dive into the odds!

Here is everyone with +2500 odds or better to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy from over on FanDuel.

Garrett Nussmeier (QB, LSU): +800

Arch Manning (QB, Texas): +800

Cade Klubnik (QB, Clemson): +1000

Jeremiah Smith (WR, Ohio State): +1200

Julian Sayin (QB, Ohio State): +1300

Dante Moore (QB, Oregon): +1600

LaNorris Sellers (QB, South Carolina): +1600

DJ Lagway (QB, Florida): +1600

Drew Allar (QB, Penn State): +1600

Carson Beck (QB, Miami): +2500

And here is everybody else with +10000 odds or better to win the Heisman Trophy ahead of this year.

John Mateer (QB, Oklahoma): +3300

Kevin Jennings (QB, SMU): +3300

Gunner Stockton (QB, Georgia): +3300

Austin Simmons (QB, Ole Miss): +3300

Sam Leavitt (QB, Arizona State): +3300

Ty Simpson (QB, Alabama): +3300

Miller Moss (QB, Louisville): +3500

CJ Carr (QB, Notre Dame): +3500

Marcel Reed (QB, Texas A&M): +4000

Ryan Williams (WR, Alabama): +4000

Joey Aguilar (QB, Tennessee): +4500

Dylan Raiola (QB, Nebraska): +5000

Jackson Arnold (QB, Auburn): +5000

Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana): +5000

Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame): +5000

Bryce Underwood (QB, Michigan): +5000

Devon Dampier (QB, Utah): +5000

Jayden Maiava (QB, USC): +5000

Jalon Daniels (QB, Kansas): +6000

Sawyer Robertson (QB, Baylor): +6000

Gio Lopez (QB, North Carolina): +6500

Haynes King (QB, Georgia Tech): +7500

Avery Johnson (QB, Kansas State): +7500

Nico Iamaleava (QB, UCLA): +8000

Kaidon Salter (QB, Colorado): +10000

Kyron Drones (QB, Virginia Tech): +10000

Thomas Castellanos (QB, Florida State): +10000

Demond Williams Jr. (QB, Washington): +10000

Beau Pribula (QB, Missouri): +10000

Darian Mensah (QB, Duke): +10000

Let's break it down with three guys you can make money on and three you may be wasting money on.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is way too high at +800

Of course, Arch Manning was going to have far better Heisman Trophy odds than he has earned. In time, maybe he will end up winning the Heisman? Then again, his famous grandfather and uncles were unable to do it at Ole Miss and Tennessee during their college playing careers. To me, this is all about the unknown. Manning could be amazing, but he has started two games up to this point with Texas.

At this time, he is more of a runner than a thrower. That will work in college, but it is why I am so dubious on him turning pro after this season. The Mannings all spent for years in college; I expect for Arch to do the same. If this were the 2027 Heisman Trophy race, I would be more inclined to take Manning winning it at +800 odds. For now, I would much rather take him to win it at +1600 or so odds.

We need to see what Manning can do in his first season as the starter before anointing him like this.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is way too low at +3300

Look: I do not think he is going to win it this year, but I know what I saw in person at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Day. Sam Leavitt is the real deal for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Although running back Cam Skattebo is about to be drafted by someone, much of what made the Arizona State offense so special is returning to Tempe for another season. Leavitt is a future first-round pick.

At +3300, I think there is great value to be had with an ascending player like Leavitt. He gets another year with offensive-minded head coach Kenny Dillingham and overqualified offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo. Playing in the Big 12 probably does not help his Heisman Trophy case, but then again, it is the league where Travis Hunter won it for the Colorado Buffaloes playing both ways.

If Arizona State makes the College Football Playoff in back-to-back years, Leavitt has a real chance.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is way too high at +1600

I go back and forth on the idea of whether I really like Drew Allar as an NFL quarterback prospect. To me, he is the better version of J.J. McCarthy, who in turn is the better version of Zach Wilson. I cannot say that I want that to be leading my NFL franchise, but this is college football, and all three can be a lot of fun. Penn State may end up being my pick to win the College Football Playoff, but I have my reservations.

My biggest concern regarding Allar as a Heisman Trophy contender is that Penn State has one of the worst receiving corps in the Power Four. Their offense under Andy Kotelnicki is all about throwing the ball to the tight end when they are not handing the ball off to one of their stellar running backs. At +1600, I have a bad feeling that Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton will cost Allar the Heisman.

Allar could be a finalist for it, but I feel betting on him to win it is simply lighting your money on fire.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is way too low at +1200

For my money, the best player in college football right now is Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He was unbelievable as a true freshman, helping the team win its first national championship in a decade on the heels of his game-clinching reception from Will Howard to finish off Notre Dame. At +1200, I think that could potentially be a steal for Smith here.

I am at the point where I am struggling to envision a scenario where Smith does not end up going to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist in December. The only ways this does not happen are if he gets hurt, if Ohio State's quarterback play lets him down or, potentially, if someone like Alabama star wide receiver Ryan Williams does him one better. At this time, I am all in on Smith.

Even if Smith only had +1000 odds of winning the Heisman Trophy, I might be willing to take that bet.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is way too high at +1300

What are we doing here? I understand that Julian Sayin might end up being named the starter for the Buckeyes over Lincoln Kienholz, but let's have a little patience, folks. At +1300, you need to wait for Sayin to drop back down to at least +2000 odds before you put any coin on him. For as down as I am on Arch Manning winning the Heisman this season, at least we have seem him play!

I could end up with a copious amount of egg on my face, but there are three other things working against Sayin here besides inexperience. The first is that Jeremiah Smith is the best player on Ohio State's team this year; He will take shine off him like DeVonta Smith did to Mac Jones and Travis Hunter just did to Shedeur Sanders. The second is that Brian Hartline will be their new play-caller. The third is so important: In my 35-plus years on Earth, Ohio State has yet to repeat as national champions, which would make it awfully tough for Sayin to win the award.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is way too low at +1600

Put me in, coach. I'm ready to play! I do not care if I am getting dangerously high on South Carolina Gamecocks starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers. He makes the game so much fun! I am thanking my lucky stars daily that my Georgia Bulldogs do not have to play Sellers' team during the regular season. I am not alone in thinking that Sellers has the chance to be the next version of Cam Newton.

At +1600, that feels like a slap in the face. I would argue that he should be tied with LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for the best odds to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy this season instead of Manning. In time, Manning could prove to be the better player and the better pro prospect. For right now, I have a hard time betting against Sellers at all.

There is no such thing as free money, but getting him at +1600 while you can is a sound investment.