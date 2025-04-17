Here’s how ESPN will send off College GameDay icon Lee Corso

After nearly four decades as the heart and soul of ESPN's College GameDay, Lee Corso is finally set to call it a career. Corso, 89, announced his retirement from the show on Thursday, drawing tributes from across the college football world.

After 38 incredible years, Lee Corso is retiring ❤️



For multiple generations, Coach has been the face of our Saturday mornings and the sport we love.



Our friend, our coach, our heart ... LC, you will forever be a College GameDay legend! pic.twitter.com/AjK8iNw7ye — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) April 17, 2025

You could fill several books with stories about Corso's GameDay run and what he's meant to the sport of college football. He's a singular figure, a former coach who managed to marry deep knowledge of the game with an abiding passion for the oddities and pageantry that made it special — and who had a preternatural ability to communicate both every Saturday for a national TV audience.

Thankfully, though, we don't have to talk about Corso's career in the past tense just yet. While he's saying goodbye to GameDay, the show is giving him one more chance to throw on the headgear next season.

Lee Corso set for final College GameDay broadcast during Week 1 of 2025 season

It wouldn't have felt right to deny college football fans the opportunity to give Corso a proper sendoff. He'll get just that in Week 1 of the 2025 season, as ESPN is giving him one final appearance on GameDay.

NEWS: Lee Corso’s final College GameDay show will be Week 1 of this season, ESPN announced.



Location still TBD.



The legend will retire after 38 years. pic.twitter.com/X0xhLVNgXs — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 17, 2025

The location of that appearance has yet to be announced, as the network doesn't decide on its opening location for GameDay until later this summer. But there are some excellent on-paper candidates: Corso's alma mater, Florida State, will host Alabama in Week 1, while Ohio State — Corso's very first headgear pick, and the team he's picked more than any other over the course of his career — welcomes Texas to Columbus.

Wherever he winds up, though, fans around the country will be grateful to have one final chance to soak up what's made Corso such a special figure for 38 years now. What special guests will ESPN bring in for the occasion? What will Corso have in store for his final mascot pick? We'll just have to wait to find out.