Hibs close in on historic SWPL title as Glasgow’s grip wavers

Here we are in early May and the fight for the Scottish Women's Premier League title remains very tight. This year though, it’s not all about the big three Glasgow clubs. There’s been an astonishing breakthrough from the ranks.

The table is led by Hibernian. They’ve been in contention for a while now, and recent results have helped maintain their challenge. They lead Glasgow City by three points and are five points ahead of Rangers in third.

Hibs followed up a Sky Sports Cup 5-0 thrashing by Rangers in late March with a solid 2-0 win at home in April against the third-placed side. That was a significant win, which kept Hibs very much in the hunt for the title. Their next big challenge and a possible title decider comes on Sunday. They face Glasgow City at home.

Hibs ready to break Glasgow SWPL dominance

Three games are remaining in the SWPL, a Hibs win would give them a huge advantage. A City win would bring the two level on points, but the Glasgow side already has a 20-goal advantage when it comes to goal difference. A draw leaves the title in Hibs hands to win, while the rest wait for them to slip up against either Celtic or Rangers in the final two matches.

That's an incredible performance so far by Hibs. It has already earned their manager, Grant Scott, the SWPL Manager of the Year award. It’s sometimes a risk declaring award winners while the season is underway. But in Scott’s case, it is well deserved for breaking into that Glasgow trio, whatever the league outcome is. It’s a healthy position too for the SWPL with the added competition Hibs have brought this season.

Back to the Glasgow teams, Rangers aren't entirely out of it, but it would take a Hibs and City blow-up to allow them in. Celtic are resigned to fourth place. A disappointment for last year's champions. But it has been an exciting title run in all round, with more to come.

It’s going to be close for in the SWPL relegation battle too

At the opposite end of the table, where relegation looms for three clubs, it’s all got a bit tasty too. While Dundee United and Queens Park have been doomed to go down for a while, Montrose is fighting hard to break out of the bottom three. They beat relegation rivals Spartans 2-1 on Sunday.

That leaves the two sides on 30 points. Montrose remains in the bottom three, being well behind on goal difference. The next three games will be critical for both sides. Spartans may just have the edge, but Montrose isn't done yet by any means, so we can expect a tense finish at the bottom of the SWPL as well as at the top.