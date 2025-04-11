History is on Ashton Jeanty's side with Raiders pairing thanks to Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders own the No. 6 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. There has been much speculation as to which direction the new front office, led by GM Tom Spytek and shadow-GM Tom Brady, will go.

Some have speculated that Vegas will install Shedeur Sanders as Geno Smith's understudy. Others believe the Raiders will look to add an impact WR next to Brock Bowers. Others think O-line is the way to go. The most popular working theory among draft experts, however, is that the Raiders will select Boise State RB and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

The talented junior exploded for the Broncos this past season, racking up 2,739 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns. He was the most electric playmaker in college football, achieving meme status with his statuesque stance in the backfield and star status with his unstoppable blend of quickness, strength, and evasiveness between the tackles.

It has become increasingly rare to see running backs in the first round on draft week, especially in the top six. But Jeanty is good enough to buck the trend, and Vegas is a logical destination. Not only do the Raiders need help in the backfield, but few coaches prioritize running back more than Pete Carroll.

Pete Carroll puts Ashton Jeanty squarely on the Raiders' NFL Draft radar

History is on Jeanty's side when it comes to a potential Raiders pairing, as ESPN's Ryan McFadden helpfully illustrates.

"During Carroll's 14-year tenure in Seattle, the franchise took six offensive players in the first round, including four linemen and a running back," he writes. "In 2023 -- his final draft as coach there -- the Seahawks selected wideout Jaxson Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who both made the Pro Bowl this past season. While taking running back Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) seems like the most logical move, don't be surprised if the Raiders decide to take an offensive lineman or cornerback."

Carroll tends to prioritize linemen and playmakers, a fair strategy, and one that would behoove the Raiders given the current state of the roster. Bowers was historically productive as a rookie tight end, but the Raiders need someone else to alleviate pressure on Geno Smith. Jeanty can oblige.

It's so hard to get adequate value from a running back so high in the draft. A successful run game is often dependent on too many factors beyond the actual running back, plus there are inherent durability concerns. Given Carroll's track record with running backs, however — Marshawn Lynch, in particular — this feels like a unique case. Jeanty is also a special talent, and he'd no doubt enjoy a heavy workload from the jump in Las Vegas.

If the Raiders do reach on Jeanty, as ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. predicts in his latest mock draft, expect the Raiders to spend the rest of the draft fleshing out their offensive line and further insulating the defense. Carroll likes to muck up the game and win in the trenches. That has been his style for decades. Let's see if he can pull it off in Sin City.