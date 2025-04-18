History says the Knicks may be doomed to a first-round upset if they can't win Game 1

The New York Knicks are less than 48 hours away from tipping off their first-round series against the Detroit Pistons, and the hype couldn’t be louder. At this point, it’s almost cliché how much these two teams dislike each other — the bad blood, the bruising playstyles, the shared playoff history — it all sets the stage for what could be a series for the ages.

And where better to host Game 1 than Madison Square Garden?

The Knicks will open a playoff series at home for the second straight year — something that hasn’t happened since the 1998-2000 run. Say what you want about the franchise’s history, but one thing’s never changed: Knicks fans show up. Rain or shine, win or loss, they’ve been the heartbeat of the team — parading through the streets after buzzer-beaters, packing the Garden after years of disappointment. Nothing screams playoff basketball like MSG under the lights.

New York Knicks all-time Game 1 record in the first-round

Year Opponent Result Game 1 Record 1974-75 Rockets Loss 0-1 1977-78 Cavaliers Win 1-1 1980-81 Bulls Loss 1-2 1982-83 Nets Win 2-2 1983-84 Pistons Win 3-2 1987-88 Celtics Loss 3-3 1988-89 76ers Win 4-3 1989-90 Celtics Loss 4-4 1990-91 Bulls Loss 4-5 1991-92 Pistons Win 5-5 1992-93 Pacers Win 6-5 1993-94 Nets Win 7-5 1994-95 Cavaliers Win 8-5 1995-96 Cavaliers Win 9-5 1996-97 Hornets Win 10-5 1997-98 Heat Loss 10-6 1998-99 Heat Win 11-6 1999-00 Raptors Win 12-6 2000-01 Raptors Win 13-6 2003-04 Nets Loss 13-7 2010-11 Celtics Loss 13-8 2011-12 Heat Loss 13-9 2012-13 Celtics Win 14-9 2020-21 Hawks Loss 14-10 2022-23 Cavaliers Win 15-10 2023-24 76ers Win 16-10 2024-25 Pistons TBD TBD

Game 1 is everything. It’s the tone-setter, the momentum-shifter. And historically, the Knicks have shown up in that moment. Since 1975 (the first year the NBA expanded to four playoff rounds), the Knicks are 16-10 in Game 1 of the first round. Even more impressive? They’ve gone on to win the series 15 of those 16 times. Of the 10 times they lost Game 1, they went on to lose the entire series eight times.

Their most dominant stretch? A five-year streak of Game 1 wins from 1992-1997 — the heart of their '90s identity. Only six times since 1975 have they opened both the first and second rounds with wins.

So can they do it again?

Detroit’s no pushover — they’ve jumped 30 wins in a year and have the confidence of a team that’s tired of being counted out. But the Knicks are battle-tested. They’re deeper. They’re tougher. And when that Garden crowd rises for the first tip, expect 48 minutes of basketball that doesn’t let up for a second.

It won’t be easy. It might be ugly. But it’ll be New York playoff basketball — and that alone is enough to shake the floor.