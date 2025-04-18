Fansided

History says the Knicks may be doomed to a first-round upset if they can't win Game 1

Are the odds in New York's favor heading into Game 1 against the Pistons?
ByJoseph Kallan|
Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) speaks to the fans before the start of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) speaks to the fans before the start of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are less than 48 hours away from tipping off their first-round series against the Detroit Pistons, and the hype couldn’t be louder. At this point, it’s almost cliché how much these two teams dislike each other — the bad blood, the bruising playstyles, the shared playoff history — it all sets the stage for what could be a series for the ages.

And where better to host Game 1 than Madison Square Garden?

The Knicks will open a playoff series at home for the second straight year — something that hasn’t happened since the 1998-2000 run. Say what you want about the franchise’s history, but one thing’s never changed: Knicks fans show up. Rain or shine, win or loss, they’ve been the heartbeat of the team — parading through the streets after buzzer-beaters, packing the Garden after years of disappointment. Nothing screams playoff basketball like MSG under the lights.

New York Knicks all-time Game 1 record in the first-round

Year

Opponent

Result

Game 1 Record

1974-75

Rockets

Loss

0-1

1977-78

Cavaliers

Win

1-1

1980-81

Bulls

Loss

1-2

1982-83

Nets

Win

2-2

1983-84

Pistons

Win

3-2

1987-88

Celtics

Loss

3-3

1988-89

76ers

Win

4-3

1989-90

Celtics

Loss

4-4

1990-91

Bulls

Loss

4-5

1991-92

Pistons

Win

5-5

1992-93

Pacers

Win

6-5

1993-94

Nets

Win

7-5

1994-95

Cavaliers

Win

8-5

1995-96

Cavaliers

Win

9-5

1996-97

Hornets

Win

10-5

1997-98

Heat

Loss

10-6

1998-99

Heat

Win

11-6

1999-00

Raptors

Win

12-6

2000-01

Raptors

Win

13-6

2003-04

Nets

Loss

13-7

2010-11

Celtics

Loss

13-8

2011-12

Heat

Loss

13-9

2012-13

Celtics

Win

14-9

2020-21

Hawks

Loss

14-10

2022-23

Cavaliers

Win

15-10

2023-24

76ers

Win

16-10

2024-25

Pistons

TBD

TBD

Game 1 is everything. It’s the tone-setter, the momentum-shifter. And historically, the Knicks have shown up in that moment. Since 1975 (the first year the NBA expanded to four playoff rounds), the Knicks are 16-10 in Game 1 of the first round. Even more impressive? They’ve gone on to win the series 15 of those 16 times. Of the 10 times they lost Game 1, they went on to lose the entire series eight times.

Their most dominant stretch? A five-year streak of Game 1 wins from 1992-1997 — the heart of their '90s identity. Only six times since 1975 have they opened both the first and second rounds with wins.

So can they do it again?

Detroit’s no pushover — they’ve jumped 30 wins in a year and have the confidence of a team that’s tired of being counted out. But the Knicks are battle-tested. They’re deeper. They’re tougher. And when that Garden crowd rises for the first tip, expect 48 minutes of basketball that doesn’t let up for a second.

It won’t be easy. It might be ugly. But it’ll be New York playoff basketball — and that alone is enough to shake the floor.

