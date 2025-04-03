History suggests Braves' hopes might already be buried after historically slow start

The Atlanta Braves have struggled more to begin this season than anybody would have imagined. Of the 30 teams in the league, 29 of them have won a game. The Braves are the only team to remain winless as they sit at 0-7 to begin the year.

The Braves looked like they were ready to notch their first win of the season, but then gave up a five-run lead to the powerful Dodgers lineup before falling 6-5 in the series finale, ending their opening-week West Coast road trip being swept in consecutive series.

The Braves lineup has struggled more than expected. They don't have any hitter who seems like a true threat at the plate right now, especially after Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games after failing a drug test for PEDs.

To make matters worse, a deep dive into the stats show the Braves season might already be over if history is bound to repeat itself.

No MLB team has made the postseason after starting the year 0-7

In franchise history, the Braves have started 0-6 just five times, most recently in 2016. Of these five seasons, Atlanta finished over .500 just one time and didn't make the postseason a single time. This season marks the sixth time in franchise history the Braves began a season 0-6.

To make matters worse for Atlanta, in the history of MLB, no team has ever started 0-7 and played in the postseason.

For a team that was expected to make the postseason, potentially win the NL East, and compete with the Dodgers for the NL Pennant, this is an incredibly horrible start to the season. While none of the previous Braves seasons that began 0-6 resulted in a postseason run, the 2025 Braves team could be the one that ends up different than the others.

Despite the horrendous start, the Braves are incredibly talented. They have last season's NL Cy Young winner alongside two potential breakout starting pitchers in Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver. They'll also return Spencer Strider to the mound at some point this season.

In the lineup, they'll return Ronald Acuña Jr. at some point and he should be a kickstarting force for the offense. Atlanta still has talent despite the struggles, but they may need to bring in a few stars via trade if they want to be the first 0-6 Braves team to ever come back and make the postseason.