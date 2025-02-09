History suggests the Packers will target a star pass rusher not named Myles Garrett
By Lior Lampert
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst sounded eager to attack this offseason. During his end-of-season press conference, he emphasized a need to "continue to ramp up [the team's] sense of urgency."
Gutekunst identified Green Bay's defensive line as a weakness this season, specifically the group's inability to generate pressure consistently without blitzing heavily or exotically. He cited the Packers shifting from a 3-4 stop unit to a 4-3 under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. However, despite the circumstances, it's an area of need.
"There was some transition to a new scheme, but I think we didn’t grow into that consistent front like we had hoped," Gutekunst told reporters. "But there were times we showed it, so I know it’s capable."
Fortunately for the Packers, the NFL's premier edge rusher, Myles Garrett, recently requested from the Cleveland Browns after eight seasons with the franchise. Nonetheless, he will likely cost an arm and a leg to acquire. The lofty asking price and Green Bay's track record lead them to an intriguing consolation prize: Outside linebacker Khalil Mack.
History suggests the Packers will target Khalil Mack as a potential star pass rusher addition
Mack has been with the Los Angeles Chargers since 2022 but contemplated retirement following a disheartening first-round playoff loss at the hands of the Houston Texans. After pondering his future, the nine-time Pro Bowler decided to continue playing in 2025. Yet, he's slated for unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career, paving the way for the Packers to court him.
Notably, Mack terrorized the Packers twice annually from 2018 to 2021 as a member of the Chicago Bears, so there's familiarity here. Green Bay was also "aggressive" in pursuing him before the Las Vegas Raiders shipped the former Defensive Player of the Year to their division rival. At long last, could we see the two sides join forces?
Moreover, Mack wouldn't be the first high-end sack artist to take his talents from the Bears to the Packers. Hall of Famer Julius Peppers went to Green Bay in 2014 after spending the previous four years in Chicago.
Peppers not only went from the Bears to the Packers only four days after Chicago released him. While Mack would have a stint with the Chargers sandwiched between his tenures with the NFC North foes, he might be on a similar trajectory.
For whatever it's worth, Daniel Popper of The Athletic ($) revealed that the Chargers "will be in the driver's seat" to retain Mack. The soon-to-be 34-year-old plans to test the open market, but staying in Los Angeles seems like the most likely outcome. So, even though Peppers set the stage for him over a decade ago, Packers fans may not want to get their hopes up.
Although Mack considered hanging up the cleats, he was among the league's most effective contributors in 2024. He amassed nine pass deflections, six sacks and two forced fumbles (including one recovery). Pro Football Focus graded him as the fifth-best edge defender out of 211 qualified players.