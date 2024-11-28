Horrible Blue Jays-Cubs trade proposal proves Ross Atkins is a better GM than someone, somewhere
The Toronto Blue Jays are in a rough spot. Not only is the team coming off a miserable 74-88 season, but Toronto's two best players — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette — are entering their final years of club control. They can both hit free agency following the 2025 season.
The Jays being in the difficult position they're in has GM Ross Atkins on the hot seat — and for good reason. Atkins has done some good during his long tenure in Toronto, but the bad, especially lately, has overshadowed the good.
Some of the questionable decisions made by Atkins have many MLB fans thinking he's among the worst GMs in the sport. Whether that's true or not, this wild trade proposal from Anthony Castrovince of MLB Network proves that Atkins isn't the worst possible GM for the Blue Jays.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Wild Blue Jays-Cubs trade proposal is worse than anything Ross Atkins would realistically draw up
This Blue Jays mock trade with the Chicago Cubs would have Toronto sending Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kevin Gausman — the team's best hitter and pitcher — to Chicago in exchange for Michael Busch, Cody Bellinger, and Cade Horton. Yes, you're reading this correctly.
It isn't difficult to see where Castrovince is coming from. If the Jays miss out on signing Juan Soto, trading Guerrero in what could be his final year in Toronto makes a lot of sense. The Jays would be unlikely to win in 2025 anyway, and would ensure that they get a meaningful return for one of the best players in the American League. If they consider parting with Guerrero, trading Gausman, a 33-year-old who is not part of the long-term future in Toronto, would make sense, too.
The problem isn't Castrovince dangling these two players for trades, even with it being unlikely that Atkins actually is willing to trade them. The problem is the return. It isn't even close to enough.
The big piece of this deal would be Cade Horton, Chicago's No. 3 prospect and the No. 42 prospect overall according to MLB Pipeline. Make no mistake - acquiring a pitching prospect as talented as Horton would be a great get. Unfortunately, the Jays wouldn't be adding much else here.
Michael Busch had a solid first full MLB season, hitting 21 home runs, drawing a ton of walks, and playing good defense at first base, but there are glaring red flags in his game. For example, his 28.6 percent K rate had him in the 12th percentile this past season, according to Baseball Savant. His .705 OPS in the second half left a lot to be desired. Spencer Horwitz, an eerily similar player, is already on their roster. Perhaps most jarring of all, he's two years older than Guerrero.
What's even more confusing here is the Jays acquiring Cody Bellinger. Why exactly would they want to do that? Are they trying to do Jed Hoyer a favor? Trading Guerrero and Gausman would signal that the Jays want to rebuild. Acquiring Horton and even Busch would agree with that sentiment. Bellinger, however, is owed a ton of money, is coming off a down year, and will be 30 in July. He's the last player the Jays should consider adding if they trade Guerrero.
If the Jays can't extend Guerrero, trading him is what Atkins should do. Trading him and Gausman for just one high-end prospect, a middling first baseman, and a bad contract makes no sense. Yes, Guerrero's value takes a hit with the possibility of him being a rental, but this trade makes no sense for the Blue Jays and would be highway robbery for Chicago.