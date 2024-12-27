Hot coaching rumor should change Patriots calculation on Jerod Mayo's job security
By Kinnu Singh
The New England Patriots decided to part ways with all-time great head coach Bill Belichick, replacing him with his mentee, former linebacker Jerod Mayo. So far; that decision hasn’t panned out as hoped.
The Patriots are barreling towards their worst season since they finished with just two wins during the 1992 season. Just a few years ago, the Patriots were greatest dynasty in NFL history. The empire crumbled swiftly over the past few years, and the fall from grace hasn’t been easy for team owner Robert Kraft.
As Mayo and Co. put the finishing touches on the disappointing 2024 season, there have been rumblings about another potential head coaching change in the upcoming offseason. Once again, New England could opt to hire a former Patriots linebacker as the head coach.
Mike Vrabel is reportedly interested in Patriots HC job
On “The Pat McAfee Show,” co-host “Boston” Connor Campbell suggested that former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel has legitimate interest in taking the job. Campbell mentioned that various reporters, including NBC Sports' Tom E. Curran, have talked about this possibility.
“Word on the street is that Vrabel wants to coach at one place,” Campbell said. “That is very real. Allegedly, Vrabel is very interested in being the head coach of the New England Patriots.”
Whether or not Kraft is willing to move on from Mayo after just one season remains to be seen. Although he’s led the Patriots to an abysmal 3-12 record in his first year as head coach, patience can sometimes be rewarded. The team is also attempted to develop rookie quarterback Drake Maye, and coaching instability has derailed the careers of many talented, young passers.
During an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini offered some insight into the team’s future.
“I can tell you that the Kraft family, they were ready for the bumps and bruises here,” Russini said. “The tone in that building went from, we’re going to probably be safe [to] people in that building do not feel that strongly about it anymore. It’s really, I believe, going to come down to the last games here with Kraft really making a decision. Do you pull the bandaid and just own it and say, ‘We believed in him. We thought maybe he had the pieces of what a great coach would be, but it’s not going to be able to work. We don’t have the time, we don’t have the patience for it.’ … And then find someone that can come in. Or do you say, ‘Alright, maybe we just give him one more year.’”
Mayo will have two more opportunities to make a case for his job this season. The Patriots will finish out the season with two home games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills.