Projected Houston Astros Opening Day lineup if Jose Altuve moves to the outfield
Say what you want about Jose Altuve's involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal, but he certainly appears to be an awesome teammate. His willingness to do whatever it takes, even if it means moving to the outfield - a spot where he has never played at the professional level - in order to ensure Alex Bregman re-signs with the Astros is awesome to see.
It remains to be seen whether Altuve can convince Bregman to re-sign in Houston, but his willingness to move to the outfield creates an opportunity for the pieces to fit if that were to take place. Altuve would likely be Houston's Opening Day left fielder with Bregman slotting in at his usual third base and Isaac Paredes playing second base. It isn't the prettiest defensive alignment ever, but it would make Houston better in 2025, obviously.
It's safe to say that if Bregman re-signs and Altuve moves to the outfield, Houston's Opening Day lineup will look awfully different. With that in mind, let's take a gander at just how different it will be.
Projected Astros Opening Day lineup if Alex Bregman re-signs and Jose Altuve moves to the outfield
Batting Order
Player
Position
1
Jose Altuve
LF
2
Alex Bregman
3B
3
Yordan Alvarez
DH
4
Christian Walker
1B
5
Isaac Paredes
2B
6
Yainer Diaz
C
7
Jeremy Pena
SS
8
Chas McCormick
RF
9
Jake Meyers
CF
Obviously, losing Kyle Tucker is a huge blow for Houston, especially since eight of their nine projected hitters in their Opening Day lineup are right-handed, but if losing Tucker means adding Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, and Bregman, that isn't too bad.
This Astros lineup, if Bregman re-signs, is arguably the deepest in the American League. The top six can easily each make the American League All-Star team in 2025, and Jeremy Pena as a No. 7 hitter is rock-solid. The bottom of the order could use some work, but both Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers are solid defensively, and McCormick displayed great offensive potential in 2023.
This Astros lineup is solid even without Bregman, but could easily be good enough to get to the World Series with him. Defense is a major question mark with Altuve playing a position he has never come close to playing before, but Houston's home ballpark dimensions make it relatively easy for left fielders. Yordan Alvarez has seen plenty of time there, after all.