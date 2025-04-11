Houston basketball heartbreak may be trending toward Kelvin Sampson's redemption

Houston men's basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson came oh-so-close to claiming the elusive first title of his illustrious 32-year (and counting) career. ESPN's win probability tracker him as high as a 93.9 percent chance of defeating Florida in the second half of the 2025 national championship. But we know how that story ended, with the Gators overcoming a double-digit deficit to prevail.

The Cougars' colossal collapse against Florida will haunt them, namely Sampson. He described the team's failure to get a shot off on either of the final two possessions as "incomprehensible," highlighting his frustration. Nonetheless, Houston finds itself in a position to be better than ever next season, especially after landing Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs via the portal.

Houston landing Pop Isaacs in transfer portal sets Kelvin Sampson up for redemption story after crushing national championship loss to Florida

Sampson and the Cougars are poised to compete for a title again in 2025-26, with Isaacs' commitment further cementing their status as contenders. A season-ending hip injury limited the standout guard to eight contests as a junior at Creighton. However, his track record speaks for itself, earning All-Big 12 Third Team honors at Texas Tech in the prior campaign.

Albeit a small sample at Creighton, Isaacs saw his numbers increase virtually across the board, averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He also posted career-best percentages from the floor (41.0) and three-point range (38.3), showcasing his versatile, all-around skill set.

Not only is Sampson welcoming Isaacs into the mix, but according to 247Sports, Houston boasts the second-best incoming recruiting class (trailing only Duke). Headlined by five-star freshman center Chris Cenac Jr. and four-star talents Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings, the Cougs' influx of youth complements the returning upperclassmen.

Despite losing several key contributors such as three-time All-Big 12 selection L.J. Cryer and sixth-year senior J'Wan Roberts, among others, Houston remains potent. Isaacs is No. 38 on 247Sports' 2025 transfer portal rankings and is listed as the No. 9 point guard. Cenac is the best recruit they've added in the modern era. In other words, reinforcements are on the way.

Moreover, Houston will welcome back four of its top seven scorers from this past season: Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, Terrance Arceneaux and Joseph Tugler. Given the circumstances, the Cougars are No. 1 in CBS Sports' first 2025-26 preseason AP Top 25 poll. With that in mind, Sampson has a clear path to another shot at a championship.