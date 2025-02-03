Houston Rockets dream trade target: Zion Williamson to Clutch City
By Criss Partee
The NBA trade deadline is just around the corner, on Feb. 6 and today we’d like to highlight a dream trade scenario for the Houston Rockets. That scenario involves the New Orleans Pelicans shipping Zion Williamson out of town to Houston. Could he be the piece to elevate Houston into championship contender status? Let’s break down why this trade would make sense for both sides, what it would take to execute, and the likelihood of it happening.
Why the Houston Rockets would target Zion Williamson
This young Rockets team has been in the transition of becoming a legitimate playoff contender this season. After several years of rebuilding, they’ve amassed an intriguing young core that is making noise around the Association. The addition of Zion Williamson could be the splash move needed to kick this thing into high gear, propelling the franchise into another stratosphere. The biggest question would be the health of Williamson and whether Houston could get him on the court more often than New Orleans has been able to.
Houston boasts an exciting young roster. Players like Alperen Şengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and emerging star Amen Thompson, alongside their defensive ace in Dillon Brooks. However, despite these pieces, the Rockets still lack a true superstar, another explosive offensive threat who can consistently deliver close to 25ppg and force opposing defenses into bad positions. This glaring need is where Zion fits perfectly.
Statistically, the Rockets are pretty good defensively but rank outside the top 10 in offensive efficiency rating (114.2). Adding Williamson, currently averaging 23.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, would immediately address some of Houston’s offensive woes. Imagine him bulldozing through defenders in transition, opening up the floor for Green and others. It’s the kind of offensive dynamic Houston has been missing for quite some time. They haven’t had a true superstar since prime James Harden and Williamson can be that when healthy.
Zion Williamson's star power and potential impact
When healthy, Zion is one of the league's most dominant forces. His career averages of 24.6 points and 6.6 rebounds on 58.7 percent shooting would be a huge addition to Ime Udoka’s rotation. Players with Zion’s combination of size, mobility, and finishing ability don’t come around often.
Critics question Williamson’s durability, but from an upside perspective, he’s exactly what the Rockets lack. A franchise-altering star. Pairing him with Şengun, whose passing and low-post play complement Zion’s explosive athleticism, would create one of the most dynamic frontcourts in the NBA. With Zion in the fold, Houston wouldn’t just aim to make the playoffs, they’d look to make noise once there.
What New Orleans gains by trading Zion Williamson
Trading Zion Williamson sounds like an earth-shattering move, but for the Pelicans, it may be a necessary one. Currently sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference with a 12-37 record, their season has spiraled out of control. While his trade value remains high, mounting injuries and team stagnation have raised questions about his long-term viability in New Orleans. While Williamson has been injured frequently during his NBA career, sometimes a change of scenery and culture is needed for a player to grow and realize their true potential. New Orleans would be unloading his contract ($36.7 million guaranteed this season) and bringing back young, more durable talent.
Injury history and consistency concerns
Zion has been plagued by injuries since entering the league, missing significant portions of multiple seasons. While his talent is undeniable, his inability to consistently stay on the court has hampered the Pelicans’ ability to build sustained success around him. Trading him now allows New Orleans to cash in before his value is further diminished. One thing to keep in mind is that Williamson suited up for 70 games last season, which is the best of his career by far. Halfway through the 2024-25 NBA campaign, he’s played in just 13 games for the Pelicans.
Potential trade packages and fit for Houston
A realistic trade might send Williamson (and other players added), to Houston for either Fred VanVleet or Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore, Reed Sheppard, and multiple draft picks. For New Orleans, this deal provides potential roster flexibility, defensive toughness (Brooks) and young, developmental talent in Whitmore/Sheppard. The draft picks, likely stretching years into the future would also allow the Pelicans to rebuild around a younger core and Brandon Ingram if he isn’t sent packing as well.
Zion and Şengun? That’s a duo built to dominate. Şengun’s playmaking and post-up ability would take the load off Williamson, giving the Rockets’ new star opportunities to attack mismatches. Meanwhile, guards like Green would find more open driving lanes as defenses collapse on Zion. The addition of Williamson would also allow the Rockets to stretch the floor a bit and get even more open looks. One area they’ve struggled in this year is shooting and offensive flow but adding Williamson could help free guys up and potentially give them the confidence to start knocking down open shots.
Chances of this trade actually happening
Houston wouldn’t be the only team interested in Zion. Now that the Lakers have acquired Luka Doncic in that blockbuster absolutely no one saw coming, they probably won’t be in on any talk about Williamson. But other big-market teams could make a play for him, especially since the rumor mill suggests Pelicans might be ready to move on. However, Houston’s treasure chest of assets gives them one of the best trade packages potentially available.
Both teams face critical decisions. For the Pelicans, the deadline to capitalize on Zion’s value is now. Conversely, the Rockets' reluctance to give up too much could result in a stalemate, but with the deadline days away, an aggressive move could swing a deal in their favor. While it's great to think about the possibilities of what this trade could do for the Rockets, with days left until the deadline, it's not likely to unfold this way in all honesty. Although, the same would've surely been said about the likelihood of Doncic becoming a Laker this time last week. So, like Kevin Garnett once shouted, "ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE."