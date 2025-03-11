Houston Rockets news: Amen Thompson injury, KD trade packages, win streaks and more

Houston has had a rough go of late, so a little reprieve in the schedule is just what the doctor ordered. They’ve taken advantage so far but need to continue doing so to keep pace in the tight Western Conference playoff race. This week in Rockets news we’ve got updates on the schedule, potential trade news for the offseason involving the Rockets and a superstar plus an update on Amen Thompson’s ankle injury and how long he’s expected to be sidelined.

Three-game winning streak

It might not sound like a huge feat, but this three-game winning streak is the longest for Houston since the end of January. It couldn’t have come at a better time seeing how out of sorts this Rockets team has been over the past month or so. More importantly, they're beating the teams they should each time on the schedule.

Back-to-back wins over New Orleans and another Monday night against Orlando. The Rockets are getting back on track at the right time and this soft schedule over the next few games seems to be exactly what they’ve needed. Houston’s next six games are as follows. They’ll be home for Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago and Philly. Then a two-game road trip to Florida for tilts with Orlando and Miami.

Winning as many of these games as possible is ideal with the Golden State Warriors hot on their heels just three games back. After that game in Miami, Houston’s final 11 of the regular season will determine their postseason fate. Six of the Rockets’ final 11 games are against the Denver Nuggets (twice), LA Lakers (twice), OKC Thunder and the Warriors. So, getting as many wins as possible before that tough stretch to end the season is of the utmost importance.

Potential price of getting Kevin Durant to H-Town revealed

Kevin Durant rumors have been flying around for months and have not stopped since the Suns declined to trade him by the February deadline. We’ve heard the Rockets mentioned as possible suitors for the offseason Durant sweepstakes much in the same way we heard Houston mentioned in Jimmy Butler trade discussions leading up to his trade to Golden State.

However, talk is great but it’s also cheap. Something Durant will not be in any deal that is made. So, how much will it take to get Durant via trade this summer? Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic says the Suns would likely ask for three first-round picks and a young player in any trade for the future Hall of Famer.

“The Suns need a hard reset around Devin Booker," Washington Post national NBA writer Benjamin Golliver said. "They have very few assets to work with, and they will find themselves needing to trade Booker down the road if they don't act aggressively to put a more competent rotation around him.

"It seems clear that the Suns and Kevin Durant would both be better off if they part ways this summer.”

Houston opted not to gut their young squad midseason so any decision made during the offseason will likely stem heavily from how far they can go this postseason. Earlier this season a first-round series victory almost felt like a lock but after the last months’ worth of performances, even that level of success is in question.

The Rockets have assets, especially in the form of young players. However, any talk on trading Alperen Sengun or Amen Thompson should be off the table. Those are two players they can build around for the future and still bring in Durant for a year or two to make a run at an NBA title. Everyone else should be fair game, even Jalen Green.

Amen Thompson out with left ankle injury

When we talk about importance to the Houston Rockets, few players stand out more in that recent conversation than second-year player Amen Thompson. He’s having a breakout season that just got put on hold. Thompson suffered a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter of Houston’s win over the Pelicans on Sunday and could be out up to two weeks (10 to 14 days).

Thompson left that game one rebound shy of a triple-double double adding 15 points and 11 assists. He’s emerged as one of Houston’s better defenders this season along with filling in at point guard when needed. Thompson’s versatile game has become a big part of the Rockets’ identity so not having him for a couple of weeks potentially is a huge loss.